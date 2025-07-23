Jeremy Pacatiw becomes new father days before pivotal fight: “Starting my own little family”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Jeremy Pacatiw has discovered that fatherhood brings an entirely different kind of excitement than competition. The Filipino striker finds himself balancing athletic preparation and supporting his wife as they care for their newborn son.

Jeremy Pacatiw

He faces undefeated Elbek Alyshov in a bantamweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The timing couldn’t be more significant for the 29-year-old. He’s preparing for victory while adjusting to life as a new father.

Pacatiw is accustomed to the adrenaline rush of competition. But he has found that raising his first child transcends anything he’s experienced inside the ring. The reality of becoming a father while maintaining a professional fighter’s demanding schedule has presented unique challenges.

Sleep deprivation has become a daily reality as he and his wife navigate the uncertainties of raising their first child. Meanwhile, the mental and emotional preparation for fatherhood requires an entirely different kind of endurance than typical fight camp demands.

The transition from individual competitor to father has forced him to confront new realities about responsibility and purpose. Where once his focus centered entirely on career advancement, he now plans for a future extending far beyond his time in the ring.

Subsequently, raising a son has opened up new emotional territory for the seasoned martial artist. The Filipino bantamweight can barely contain his enthusiasm when discussing how his child has forever changed his perspective on fighting for something greater than himself.

“Of course I’m happy and excited, I had a baby boy. I’m excited to take good care of him. There will be adjustments in our lives, but it’s a good one to have,” he said.

“There are struggles of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife.”

Jeremy Pacatiw finds strength through partnership

Jeremy Pacatiw credits his wife Marj for making his dual focus possible during this crucial period in Bangkok. The decision to accept the fight against Alyshov required careful consideration and open communication between partners who understood both the professional and personal stakes involved.

His wife became a mother while he pursues championship glory thousands of miles from their Philippines home. The partnership extends beyond emotional support to practical adjustments that ensure both his training and their relationship receive proper attention.

Furthermore, he has restructured his entire approach to training, eliminating distractions and maximizing quality time with his wife and newborn son. This disciplined approach reflects the maturity of a fighter who understands that success in the ring is inseparable from harmony at home.

Moreover, the support of his wife has become the foundation upon which his entire preparation rests. For Pacatiw, balancing the demands of fighting at the highest level with the needs of parenthood requires unwavering partnership and mutual understanding.

“I’m lucky to have such a strong and supportive wife by my side. We really talked about it as partners and we decided if it would be possible for me to take this fight,” he said.

“I can’t describe my excitement because I’m starting my own little family now. Just grateful and excited.”

Anna

Anna Jaroonsak builds new life away from Bangkok: "We want the gym to feel like a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025
Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won confident ahead of heavyweight battle: "I don't see much difficulty"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Kang Ji Won enters his heavyweight battle against Ryugo Takeuchi with supreme confidence. The South Korean knockout artist has maintained a perfect finishing rate and aims to keep that streak alive.

Shamil Gasanov
Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov aims to become Dagestan's next ONE World Champion: "I always wanted to be the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Shamil Gasanov believes his village upbringing forged the mentality needed to capture MMA gold. The Russian is ready to prove a wrestler from remote Dagestan can achieve worldwide greatness.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Bampara Kouyate added to ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

World Title opportunities don’t come around often in ONE Championship’s stacked divisions. Two elite strikers will battle for the next crack at featherweight gold in September.

Helena Creva
ONE Championship

Helena Crevar signs with ONE Championship after historic ADCC achievement

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

ONE Championship continues building its submission grappling division with elite talent. The latest addition might be the most promising yet.

Ayaka Miura

ONE Friday Fights 116 results: Miura earns world title shot, Yoza defeats Petchtanong

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2025
Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

Ayaka Miura closes in on title shot against Juliana Otalora: "I want to win solidly"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2025

Ayaka Miura’s path to championship gold has never been clearer. One more dominant performance could secure her place in the title picture.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza confident he can shock Petchtanong Petchfergus: "Moves he's never experienced before"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025

Yuki Yoza believes his physical advantages will be enough to overcome one of kickboxing’s most decorated veterans. The Japanese striker is ready to prove his worth against a Thai legend.

Petchtanong Petchfergus
Petchtanong

Petchtanong confident experience will beat Yuki Yoza: "I already have a plan"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025

Petchtanong Petchfergus believes his veteran expertise will be the deciding factor against one of kickboxing’s most promising prospects. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion has seen it all before.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali and Rambolek get redemption opportunities at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Johan Ghazali’s recent struggles have created doubt about his potential. The teenage sensation will have a chance to silence those critics in September.