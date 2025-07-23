Jeremy Pacatiw becomes new father days before pivotal fight: “Starting my own little family”

Jeremy Pacatiw has discovered that fatherhood brings an entirely different kind of excitement than competition. The Filipino striker finds himself balancing athletic preparation and supporting his wife as they care for their newborn son.

He faces undefeated Elbek Alyshov in a bantamweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The timing couldn’t be more significant for the 29-year-old. He’s preparing for victory while adjusting to life as a new father.

Pacatiw is accustomed to the adrenaline rush of competition. But he has found that raising his first child transcends anything he’s experienced inside the ring. The reality of becoming a father while maintaining a professional fighter’s demanding schedule has presented unique challenges.

Sleep deprivation has become a daily reality as he and his wife navigate the uncertainties of raising their first child. Meanwhile, the mental and emotional preparation for fatherhood requires an entirely different kind of endurance than typical fight camp demands.

The transition from individual competitor to father has forced him to confront new realities about responsibility and purpose. Where once his focus centered entirely on career advancement, he now plans for a future extending far beyond his time in the ring.

Subsequently, raising a son has opened up new emotional territory for the seasoned martial artist. The Filipino bantamweight can barely contain his enthusiasm when discussing how his child has forever changed his perspective on fighting for something greater than himself.

“Of course I’m happy and excited, I had a baby boy. I’m excited to take good care of him. There will be adjustments in our lives, but it’s a good one to have,” he said.

“There are struggles of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife.”