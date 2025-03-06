UFC 313 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev title fight
In the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira defends his strap against Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -120 favorite while the challenger is a -106 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the light heavyweight fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Alex Pereira will be able to get the win and defend his belt against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, and likely doing so by knockout.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev:
Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: Pereira by KO. How can you not pick him? I don’t think Anakalaev will wrestle and Pereira can KO him.
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: You have to be a Pereira fan. Ankalaev hasn’t been wrestling in his last couple fights, and I think Pereira can keep it standing if he does start to. On the feet, his leg kicks will slow Ankalaev down and he will KO him.
Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Chama. Alex Pereira knocks Ankalaev out.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I was just listening to DC criticizing Pereira. But, he’s a dog, and his jiu-jitsu and wrestling are underrated. I think Pereira can keep it standing and KO him.
Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, I have to go with Pereira. You can’t go against him and I think he KO’s Ankalaev. Ankalaev doesn’t shoot takedowns that much and I think Pereira catches him.
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: That should be a good one and a long time coming. I’m not a huge Ankalaev fight as he isn’t the most exciting guy. I think he will wrestle, but I think Pereira has done well working with Glover and I think Pereira keeps it on the feet, uses his leg kicks to hurt Ankalaev and slow him down and then KO him.
Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: Ankalaev can win this fight if he wrestles, but he’s saying he’s going to knock Pereira out. I don’t have faith he will wrestle and I think it stays standing and Pereira knocks him out.
Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: I think Alex Pereira knocks him out.
Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Steve Erceg, Alex Morono, Youssef Zalal, John Castaneda, Austen Lane, Kurt Holobaugh, Andre Petroski, Kody Steele.
Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: None.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC