UFC 313 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev:

Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: Pereira by KO. How can you not pick him? I don’t think Anakalaev will wrestle and Pereira can KO him.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: You have to be a Pereira fan. Ankalaev hasn’t been wrestling in his last couple fights, and I think Pereira can keep it standing if he does start to. On the feet, his leg kicks will slow Ankalaev down and he will KO him.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Chama. Alex Pereira knocks Ankalaev out.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I was just listening to DC criticizing Pereira. But, he’s a dog, and his jiu-jitsu and wrestling are underrated. I think Pereira can keep it standing and KO him.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, I have to go with Pereira. You can’t go against him and I think he KO’s Ankalaev. Ankalaev doesn’t shoot takedowns that much and I think Pereira catches him.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: That should be a good one and a long time coming. I’m not a huge Ankalaev fight as he isn’t the most exciting guy. I think he will wrestle, but I think Pereira has done well working with Glover and I think Pereira keeps it on the feet, uses his leg kicks to hurt Ankalaev and slow him down and then KO him.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: Ankalaev can win this fight if he wrestles, but he’s saying he’s going to knock Pereira out. I don’t have faith he will wrestle and I think it stays standing and Pereira knocks him out.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: I think Alex Pereira knocks him out.

***

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Steve Erceg, Alex Morono, Youssef Zalal, John Castaneda, Austen Lane, Kurt Holobaugh, Andre Petroski, Kody Steele.

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: None.