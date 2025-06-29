Dana White offers blunt response to Justin Gaethje’s title shot demands following UFC 317

Dana White doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving into Justin Gaethje’s demand for a title shot. Gaethje was in attendance for UFC 317 inside T-Mobile Arena to witness Ilia Topuria knock Chares Oliveira out to capture the lightweight title. Topuria’s prediction came true as he finished the fight in the opening frame. During Topuria’s post-fight interview, he had a staredown with Paddy Pimblett. “El Matador” shoved “The Baddy.” Despite his calls for a title opportunity, Gaethje seemed to be on the outside looking in at the end of UFC 317. RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE EXPLAINS FRUSTRATION WITH UFC: ‘THEY CAME TO MY HOUSE BEGGING ME’

Justin Gaethje’s Demands May Not Be Met

During the UFC 317 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Justin Gaethje’s frustrations. White’s offered a response to the title shot demand.

“Listen, everybody has their opinions,” White said. “If you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that. You should probably retire. We love Justin Gaethje and Justin Gaethje did step up and he’s been an exciting, fun fighter to have here in the UFC, but to say, ‘Listen, unless you give me a title shot I’m retiring,’ that’s pretty wacky.”

Arman Tsarukyan was also in the crowd for UFC 317. He served as the emergency option for the main event, tipping the scales at 155 pounds. Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight.

The UFC isn’t short on options when it comes to the next challenger for Topuria’s 155-pound gold. There’s the aforementioned beef with Paddy Pimblett, but White wasn’t happy about “The Baddy” being allowed inside the Octagon. The UFC boss told reporters he already made his way backstage by the time Topuria and Pimblett went face-to-face.

White’s reaction to the post-fight interview would appear to indicate that “The Baddy” won’t be factored into plans for the next UFC lightweight title fight. Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do in the coming months.