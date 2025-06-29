Dana White offers blunt response to Justin Gaethje’s title shot demands following UFC 317

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Dana White doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving into Justin Gaethje’s demand for a title shot.

Dana White and Justin Gaethje

Gaethje was in attendance for UFC 317 inside T-Mobile Arena to witness Ilia Topuria knock Chares Oliveira out to capture the lightweight title. Topuria’s prediction came true as he finished the fight in the opening frame. During Topuria’s post-fight interview, he had a staredown with Paddy Pimblett. “El Matador” shoved “The Baddy.”

Despite his calls for a title opportunity, Gaethje seemed to be on the outside looking in at the end of UFC 317.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE EXPLAINS FRUSTRATION WITH UFC: ‘THEY CAME TO MY HOUSE BEGGING ME’

Justin Gaethje’s Demands May Not Be Met

During the UFC 317 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Justin Gaethje’s frustrations. White’s offered a response to the title shot demand.

“Listen, everybody has their opinions,” White said. “If you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that. You should probably retire. We love Justin Gaethje and Justin Gaethje did step up and he’s been an exciting, fun fighter to have here in the UFC, but to say, ‘Listen, unless you give me a title shot I’m retiring,’ that’s pretty wacky.”

Arman Tsarukyan was also in the crowd for UFC 317. He served as the emergency option for the main event, tipping the scales at 155 pounds. Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight.

The UFC isn’t short on options when it comes to the next challenger for Topuria’s 155-pound gold. There’s the aforementioned beef with Paddy Pimblett, but White wasn’t happy about “The Baddy” being allowed inside the Octagon. The UFC boss told reporters he already made his way backstage by the time Topuria and Pimblett went face-to-face.

White’s reaction to the post-fight interview would appear to indicate that “The Baddy” won’t be factored into plans for the next UFC lightweight title fight. Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do in the coming months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Dana White left in awe following Ilia Topuria's sensational UFC 317 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025
Joshua Van, Brandon Royval, UFC 317, Bonus, UFC
Joshua Van

UFC 317 Bonus Report: Joshua Van and Brandon Royval earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, Charles Oliveira, Pros react, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 317 event was headlined by a fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
Kai Kara-France

UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja stops Kai Kara-France (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval

UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025
Beneil Dariush
Renato Moicano

UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
Payton Talbott

UFC 317 Results: Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima.

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Results
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317: 'Topuria vs. Oliveira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones names the best performance of his legendary UFC career

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. But which of his many impressive victories was his best? The man himself recently revealed exactly that.