Youssef Assouik outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 34: “I will be more aggressive”

Youssef Assouik learned valuable lessons during his promotional debut and now plans to unleash a completely different version of himself. The Danish-Moroccan striker has spent months adjusting his approach after gaining crucial experience with ONE Championship’s unique 4-ounce gloves format.

The 30-year-old former two-division ISKA World Champion faces Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Assouik earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in his October 2024 debut, establishing himself as a legitimate lightweight Muay Thai contender.

The Denmark-based veteran admits his initial ONE appearance served as an educational experience rather than a true showcase of his abilities. Meanwhile, months of preparation have allowed him to fully adapt to the organization’s distinctive rule set and equipment requirements. Assouik believes fans will witness a drastically different fighter when he steps into the ring against the dangerous Thai striker.

His confidence has grown exponentially since that debut performance, as the former WMC World Champion no longer feels hesitant about the smaller gloves. But Assouik understands that Rungrawee represents a significant step up in competition, forcing him to elevate his game accordingly. The Scandinavian fighter welcomes the challenge and views it as an opportunity to prove his championship credentials.

“This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef,” he said.

“This time I will feel more confident with small gloves, because now I know it. I am really excited to be back in the ring, especially at Lumpinee in Bangkok,” he said.