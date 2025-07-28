Youssef Assouik outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 34: “I will be more aggressive”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025

Youssef Assouik learned valuable lessons during his promotional debut and now plans to unleash a completely different version of himself. The Danish-Moroccan striker has spent months adjusting his approach after gaining crucial experience with ONE Championship’s unique 4-ounce gloves format.

Youssef Assouik

The 30-year-old former two-division ISKA World Champion faces Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Assouik earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in his October 2024 debut, establishing himself as a legitimate lightweight Muay Thai contender.

The Denmark-based veteran admits his initial ONE appearance served as an educational experience rather than a true showcase of his abilities. Meanwhile, months of preparation have allowed him to fully adapt to the organization’s distinctive rule set and equipment requirements. Assouik believes fans will witness a drastically different fighter when he steps into the ring against the dangerous Thai striker.

His confidence has grown exponentially since that debut performance, as the former WMC World Champion no longer feels hesitant about the smaller gloves. But Assouik understands that Rungrawee represents a significant step up in competition, forcing him to elevate his game accordingly. The Scandinavian fighter welcomes the challenge and views it as an opportunity to prove his championship credentials.

“This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef,” he said.

“This time I will feel more confident with small gloves, because now I know it. I am really excited to be back in the ring, especially at Lumpinee in Bangkok,” he said.

Youssef Assouik outlines his tactical approach against Rungrawee

The tactical adjustments extend beyond mere aggression, as Youssef Assouik has studied his opponent’s southpaw stance extensively. Meanwhile, his ability to switch between orthodox and southpaw positions gives him multiple angles of attack against the Thai veteran. This versatility could prove decisive in neutralizing Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong’s devastating leg kicks and technical precision.

However, Assouik refuses to be intimidated by his opponent’s impressive resume and proven track record against elite competition. The former world champion believes his diverse skill set provides him with numerous pathways to victory.

“I know he’s a southpaw. So I have to focus on his left hand and left leg. I fight in both stances. I am a southpaw, and I’m orthodox. So I can fight him southpaw against southpaw or orthodox against southpaw. I’m ready for everything,” he said.

“I want the belt. I am ready for everyone because I want the belt,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

