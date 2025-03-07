UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official

The UFC 313 weigh-ins are in the books and we officially have ourselves a world title fight.

The main event of Saturday’s card will feature a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Both men tipped the scales on Friday and made championship weight. That means the showdown between “Poatan” and Ankalaev will indeed take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rafael Fiziev also managed to make weight for his short-notice rematch against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 313 co-main event. They both clocked in at 156 pounds each.

It was good news all around for the UFC brass, fighters, and fans, as every fighter made weight for the pay-per-view event.

