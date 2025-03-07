UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official
The UFC 313 weigh-ins are in the books and we officially have ourselves a world title fight.
The main event of Saturday’s card will feature a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Both men tipped the scales on Friday and made championship weight. That means the showdown between “Poatan” and Ankalaev will indeed take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Rafael Fiziev also managed to make weight for his short-notice rematch against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 313 co-main event. They both clocked in at 156 pounds each.
It was good news all around for the UFC brass, fighters, and fans, as every fighter made weight for the pay-per-view event.
UFC 313 Weigh-ins Free of Drama
The UFC 313 weigh-ins wrapped up in under an hour, and all 26 fighters made their contracted weights ahead of fight night. That is music to the ears of UFC CEO Dana White. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, fans will get a full card without incident.
Here’s a look at how the weigh-ins played out for the rest of the athletes on the main card and prelims.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Alex Pereira (205) (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
- Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
- Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Jalin Turner (154.5)
- Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)
- King Green (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)
Prelims (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)
- Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
- Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)
- Carlos Leal (169) vs. Alex Morono (171)
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Francis Marshall (146) vs. Mairon Santos (145.5)
- John Castaneda (145) vs. Chris Gutierrez (144.5)
- Ozzy Diaz (185.5) vs. Djorden Santos (185.5)
