Kayla Harrison details the extreme regiment she needed to undergo in order to make 135lbs at UFC 316: “I’ve been through some stuff”
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has spoken about what she has to endure in order to make 135 pounds.
Last Saturday night, Kayla Harrison made it to the top of the mountain. She defeated Julianna Pena via submission to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. In doing so, she added the belt to her incredible list of achievements, which includes two Olympic gold medals and two PFL championships.
She is one of the best female fighters, and athletes, of her generation – and perhaps of all time. Now, she has her eyes firmly set on a superfight with Amanda Nunes. While that’s pretty exciting, Harrison will still have to contend with another weight cut down to bantamweight, which we know takes a significant toll on her body.
In an interview following her win, Harrison opened up about what exactly she has to go through in order to hit the scales.
Harrison discusses UFC 316 regimen
“A lot of people talk about it, but a lot of people ain’t about it. Every single day for the last 12 weeks, I haven’t missed a single day of running, walking, swimming, or biking six miles,” Harrison shared.
“And on Sunday I do eight miles. For the last 12-15 weeks I’ve been on a diet, I’d only eat food that’s in my fridge from my chief and my nutritionist, and I’ll have 1 scoop of peanut butter when I feel like I’m going to pass out or dying for some sugar.
“I’ve been through some stuff, but who I became as a result of that stuff, my spirit is unbreakable. My faith is unshakeable, and I’m really proud of that and that’s what this belt represents.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What do you make of Kayla Harrison’s weight cut ordeal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kayla Harrison UFC