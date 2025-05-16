Julian Erosa expects to secure D’Arce choke against Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 106

Julian Erosa is ecstatic to be making a quick turnaround.

Erosa is coming off a first-round stoppage win over Darren Elkins back at UFC 314. Just over a month later, he will return at UFC Vegas 106 when he takes on Melquizael Costa.

“I’m a guy who likes to stay active,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My last two fights were like nine months apart. I like to be very consistent and steady, but sometimes you get these 8, 9, 10-month gaps… Management asked if I would fight on May 17, and I said if the opponent was right, I’d take it. They gave me Melky, and I think this is the perfect fight.”

When Erosa was asked about Costa, he jumped at the chance. He believes it’s a fight that can be the Fight of the Night or get a bonus regardless of how it plays out.

“I think it will be an exciting fight and a guy who’s willing to engage,” Erosa said. “But, I do see some holes in his game. I thought it would be a good matchup… Melky is still kind of growing in the UFC, so I’d rather get him right now than some scary guys they could match me up with. I like these matchups that are more of fun fights.”