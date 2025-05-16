Julian Erosa expects to secure D’Arce choke against Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 106
Julian Erosa is ecstatic to be making a quick turnaround.
Erosa is coming off a first-round stoppage win over Darren Elkins back at UFC 314. Just over a month later, he will return at UFC Vegas 106 when he takes on Melquizael Costa.
“I’m a guy who likes to stay active,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My last two fights were like nine months apart. I like to be very consistent and steady, but sometimes you get these 8, 9, 10-month gaps… Management asked if I would fight on May 17, and I said if the opponent was right, I’d take it. They gave me Melky, and I think this is the perfect fight.”
When Erosa was asked about Costa, he jumped at the chance. He believes it’s a fight that can be the Fight of the Night or get a bonus regardless of how it plays out.
“I think it will be an exciting fight and a guy who’s willing to engage,” Erosa said. “But, I do see some holes in his game. I thought it would be a good matchup… Melky is still kind of growing in the UFC, so I’d rather get him right now than some scary guys they could match me up with. I like these matchups that are more of fun fights.”
Julian Erosa expects to submit Melquizael Costa
Although Julian Erosa thinks it could be a Fight of the Night type bout, he does think he could get an early win, too.
Erosa knows Costa likes to initiate the grappling, and he believes he can end up getting a submission in scrambles.
“I really feel like I’m going to D’Arce choke this kid. He seems like someone who is willing to grapple. If he wants to initiate the grappling, I think I will D’Arce him, and I really want a first-round finish,” Erosa added.
If Erosa does get the submission win at UFC Vegas 106, he says his goal is to just be as active as possible.
“If they want to give me a ranked guy, I’m cool with it. If not, no worries. I just love fighting… I just want to be busy and consistent. I’m 35 years old, who knows how much longer I have,” Erosa concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julian Erosa UFC