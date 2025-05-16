Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to defend world title against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ reign of terror enters its next episode.

The all-business Brazilian meets undefeated Israeli hitter Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32. This happens on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Renowned for her dominant striking, it’s no surprise Rodrigues is one of the longest reigning champions to ever grace ONE Championship. Her run dates back to her debut in 2020. There, she snatched the atomweight Muay Thai gold away from three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex to shock the world in a five-round classic.

She then returned in March 2023 following the birth of her first child. Rodrigues unified the division’s gold against interim champ and combat sports legend Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8.

More recently, the Phuket Fight Club standout lit up Lumpinee Stadium with a fourth-round stoppage of UK star Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29. What’s more impressive, Rodrigues took the battle on just over a week’s notice, and she still couldn’t be deterred.

The performance further cemented her status as the best atomweight striker on the planet. However, Cohen is more than willing to make her case for that moniker.

The 24-year-old arrived in ONE in 2023 after winning the Road to ONE: Thailand tournament. Since then, she has gone 3-0. She has wins over Teodora Kirilova, the durable Francisca Vera, and Scottish star Amy Pirnie to cement her positioning.

So when this duo locks up at ONE Fight Night 32, fans can expect a war between two warriors gunning for the knockout blow for as long as it lasts.