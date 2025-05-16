Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to defend world title against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2025

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ reign of terror enters its next episode.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

The all-business Brazilian meets undefeated Israeli hitter Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32. This happens on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Renowned for her dominant striking, it’s no surprise Rodrigues is one of the longest reigning champions to ever grace ONE Championship. Her run dates back to her debut in 2020. There, she snatched the atomweight Muay Thai gold away from three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex to shock the world in a five-round classic.

She then returned in March 2023 following the birth of her first child. Rodrigues unified the division’s gold against interim champ and combat sports legend Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8.

More recently, the Phuket Fight Club standout lit up Lumpinee Stadium with a fourth-round stoppage of UK star Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29. What’s more impressive, Rodrigues took the battle on just over a week’s notice, and she still couldn’t be deterred.

The performance further cemented her status as the best atomweight striker on the planet. However, Cohen is more than willing to make her case for that moniker.

The 24-year-old arrived in ONE in 2023 after winning the Road to ONE: Thailand tournament. Since then, she has gone 3-0. She has wins over Teodora Kirilova, the durable Francisca Vera, and Scottish star Amy Pirnie to cement her positioning.

So when this duo locks up at ONE Fight Night 32, fans can expect a war between two warriors gunning for the knockout blow for as long as it lasts.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues granted wish of showdown with Shir Cohen

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been eyeing up a tussle with Shir Cohen for some time. And she finally has her wish.

The duo were supposed to meet at ONE Fight Night 29 earlier this year until an injury forced the Israeli challenger out of action.

As always, Rodrigues has been willing to fight whoever has been put in front of her — but Cohen is the one she desires.

“I’m ready for everyone,” Rodrigues said.

“But if you can put Shir, I want to fight her.”

Jonathan Haggerty

Japanese kickboxing star fires shot at Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2025
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali embraces brutal training under Superbon: "What I came here for"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali has evolved into one of the division’s must-watch talents. And he wants to stay there for as long as possible. In order to do that, he switched teams and now sits under the learning tree of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Hundreds of wins, countless lessons: Prajanchai's mission to guide the next generation through defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most experienced and accomplished fighters in Muay Thai history. So it’s only natural he’s become a hub of encouragement for his younger counterparts.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: "He's making excuses"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Surging lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee was caught off guard when hearing his name mentioned by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. Upon reflection, however, the teenage phenom believes the grappling specialist may face more than anticipated when transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: "The talent is all there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker urges people to "share their burdens" following teammate's suicide

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Losing someone close to you is always difficult to process. Currently, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is grappling with grief after the passing of a young training partner.

Stamp Fairtex

Schooled in the Circle, excelling in the classroom: Stamp Fairtex's double life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali to face battle-tested Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Teenage star Johan Ghazali and Colombian-American puncher Diego Paez will add to the flyweight Muay Thai division’s fiery lineup at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

Mohammad Siasarani
ONE Championship

Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Japanese striking star Kaito Ono will finally make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 as one of Japan’s most prolific strikers arrives on the scene.