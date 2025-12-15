Joshua Van responds to Manel Kape’s title fight demand after UFC Vegas 112

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025
Joshua Van celebrates UFC 323 win

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has responded to Manel Kape’s title ambitions after UFC Vegas 112 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Manel Kape made a real statement. He was able to quickly finish Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Vegas 112, and in the process, he vaulted himself into contention for a world championship opportunity. Soon after, he officially called out Joshua Van and made it clear that he is coming for the title.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 112 winner Manel Kape sends fiery warning to Joshua Van

As we know, Van won the belt on the final numbered event of the year after an early injury sustained by Alexandre Pantoja in their co-main event clash. Kape, meanwhile, could easily be seen as the number one contender now after such an impressive performance.

In a recent tweet, Van responded to Kape’s title demands with a very short message.

 

Van is open to a title fight against Kape

“Houston TX @ManelKape Let’s run it! Talk is cheap @ufc”

UFC returns to Houston, which is Joshua Van’s hometown, on February 21st. The main event of that card is currently slated to be Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez, but it would certainly be interesting to see them put a title fight as the main event of a fight night show.

Kape has done everything he possibly can to prove that this is the kind of shot that he deserves. Now, we just have to wait and see what the UFC themselves has planned next.

Are you interested in seeing Joshua Van defend the UFC flyweight championship against Manel Kape in the first quarter of next year? If the fight happens, who would you back to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Joshua Van Manel Kape UFC

