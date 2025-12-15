Tom Aspinall teases possible boxing match against Francis Ngannou

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025
Tom Aspinall UFC victory

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has said he’d be interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou.

Right now, Tom Aspinall is in a tricky spot. He is coming off the back of a nasty eye injury that he suffered against Ciryl Gane and, as of this writing, it’s not clear as to when exactly the Englishman is going to return. He has made it crystal clear that he wants to run it back against Gane, in an attempt to get some revenge for what happened to him.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: ‘I was expecting a tough fight’

In equal measure, the Aspinall camp also hasn’t been shy when discussing the possibility of Tom heading over to professional boxing. He certainly has some impressive striking, and he knows that there are some serious financial benefits to making such a switch.

In a recent video alongside Tommy Fury, Aspinall had the following to say about possibly entering boxing, and also potentially fighting Francis Ngannou.

Aspinall shows interest in showdown with Ngannou

“I don’t know,” Aspinall said. “I’d never be a world — I won’t try and be a world champion [in boxing]. You need to dedicate your life to be world champion. I was [good at boxing], but I’ve spent my whole life doing MMA now. I’m nearly 33 now. So, for me to be like 33 and think I’m gonna win a world title in boxing is unrealistic.”

“I could have a couple like, not freak-show fights but big fights,” Aspinall said. “A big name or something. …

“I wouldn’t mind boxing an MMA fighter. I think [Ngannou] would be good. I’ve got fights in the UFC to do first.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Who would win a fight like this? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

