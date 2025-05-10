UFC champion Jon Jones reveals some of his post-retirement plans
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken candidly about some of his post-mixed martial arts retirement plans.
As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He’s been recognised as such by the majority of his peers, even through all the controversies that he’s endured throughout the course of his career. Now, he is the king of the heavyweight division, with many hoping that he’ll eventually defend his belt against Tom Aspinall. Alas, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that actually comes to fruition.
There’s been a lot of talk about Jones potentially retiring at some point in the near future. Whether he fights Aspinall or not, it’s not crazy to think that he doesn’t have a whole lot of time left at the elite level of the sport. Of course, if he does walk away, you’d have to imagine that he’ll go out with a bang.
In a recent interview, Jones spoke about one of the big things he wants to do when he hangs up his gloves.
Jones’ plan for post-retirement
“Yes, I’m a purple belt, I’ve been with Gracie Barra for probably six years or so, six or seven years, and I don’t like to train in the Gi because I compete bare chested with no Gi,” Jones began to explain in an interview with Geoffrey Woo.
“My professor tells me that in order for me to ever become a black belt, I need to spend an adequate amount of time in the Gi. Sometimes I like to make fun, when the guys tease me about being a purple belt, I also remind them that I have the ultimate gold belt in combat sports.
“But being a black belt definitely symbolizes a lot of patience and years spent committed. It’s something for me to inspire towards getting after I retire from the Octagon,” Jones continued.
