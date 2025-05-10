UFC champion Jon Jones reveals some of his post-retirement plans

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken candidly about some of his post-mixed martial arts retirement plans.

As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He’s been recognised as such by the majority of his peers, even through all the controversies that he’s endured throughout the course of his career. Now, he is the king of the heavyweight division, with many hoping that he’ll eventually defend his belt against Tom Aspinall. Alas, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that actually comes to fruition.

There’s been a lot of talk about Jones potentially retiring at some point in the near future. Whether he fights Aspinall or not, it’s not crazy to think that he doesn’t have a whole lot of time left at the elite level of the sport. Of course, if he does walk away, you’d have to imagine that he’ll go out with a bang.

In a recent interview, Jones spoke about one of the big things he wants to do when he hangs up his gloves.