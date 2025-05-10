Georges St-Pierre reveals he’s open to having a role in UFC 315 main event

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed that he would be willing to put the belt on the winner of the UFC 315 main event.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is an absolute icon within the world of mixed martial arts. He has accomplished some great things throughout the course of his career, with the majority of his big highlights coming in the welterweight division. He ruled over the rest of the 170-pounders for a long time, and he did so in a pretty dominant way.

RELATED: Georges St-Pierre weighs in on amusing 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate

Now, the welterweight champion is Belal Muhammad. Tonight, he will defend the belt against Jack Della Maddalena in what is expected to be a pretty competitive affair. St-Pierre has been in plenty of high profile title fights and with this event being in Montreal, he’ll be there to watch the action. He’ll also be there to serve as a cornerman for Aiemann Zahabi.

In a recent Q&A, St-Pierre was asked whether or not he’d be interested in putting the championship around the waist of the main event winner.

St-Pierre’s view on title idea

“Of course, if they want me to do it, I’ll do it,” St-Pierre said. “But on Saturday, I’ll work as a cornerman, and my priority is to be there for Aiemann Zahabi, and he has an incredible task ahead fighting Jose Aldo.

“If everything goes according to plan and we get the W and they want me to do it, why not? It would be an honor.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What an honor this would be for either guy. Hopefully, the UFC makes it happen.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Georges St-Pierre? Are you excited for UFC 315 tonight? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz's coach discusses former champion's incredible mindset

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025
Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal sends fiery message to haters after first career loss: "I'll spit right in your face"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2025

Bo Nickal has sent a fiery message to his haters and doubters after his first career loss.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 live stream: Ceremonial weigh-in featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

A live stream for the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins is set for late Friday afternoon.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad predicted to defeat Jack Della Maddalena by surging UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad has been picked to thwart the challenge of Jack Della Maddalena, but one rising UFC contender doesn’t think it will be easy.

Jose Aldo UFC weigh in
UFC

UFC 315 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo forces major change following weight cutting struggles

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

The UFC 315 weigh-ins have wrapped up, but there is a major change to Jose Aldo’s bout.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315

UFC 315: Athletic commission bans rarely seen technique for MMA card

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025
Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: 'Alex Pereira is a liar' for blaming UFC criticisms on hacker

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier isn’t buying what Alex Pereira is selling.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Jack Della Maddalena plans to channel Floyd Mayweather in UFC 315 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Australian knockout puncher Jack Della Maddalena will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this Saturday.

Don'Tale Mayes, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC cuts Jon Jones training partner from roster after five-year run

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

The UFC has parted ways with two more fighters, including a long-time training partner of heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill reveals strange interaction with Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has discussed a strange interaction he had with Khalil Rountree Jr at the UFC PI.