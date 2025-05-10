Georges St-Pierre reveals he’s open to having a role in UFC 315 main event

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed that he would be willing to put the belt on the winner of the UFC 315 main event.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is an absolute icon within the world of mixed martial arts. He has accomplished some great things throughout the course of his career, with the majority of his big highlights coming in the welterweight division. He ruled over the rest of the 170-pounders for a long time, and he did so in a pretty dominant way.

RELATED: Georges St-Pierre weighs in on amusing 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate

Now, the welterweight champion is Belal Muhammad. Tonight, he will defend the belt against Jack Della Maddalena in what is expected to be a pretty competitive affair. St-Pierre has been in plenty of high profile title fights and with this event being in Montreal, he’ll be there to watch the action. He’ll also be there to serve as a cornerman for Aiemann Zahabi.

In a recent Q&A, St-Pierre was asked whether or not he’d be interested in putting the championship around the waist of the main event winner.