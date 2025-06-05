UFC analyst reveals what Anderson Silva told him about secret Jon Jones sparring session

By BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are without a doubt two of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, UFC, MMA

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion, but spent most of his career reigning over the light heavyweight division. Silva, meanwhile, was the long-time champion one division down at middleweight. Unfortunately, the two greats never ended up fighting each other, as Silva’s prime occurred a bit before Jones reached the pinnacle.

Interestingly, however, the pair did participate in a secretive sparring session many years ago. It’s the stuff of MMA legend, but not much is known about the time they stepped into the ring together, or who came out on top.

That being said, renowned MMA analyst Chael Sonnen claims he asked Silva how the sparring session with Jones went. It sounds like he got some interesting info from the former UFC middleweight champ.

“There was a day, and you might know this story, that those two went at it and it was just a workout,” Sonnen told Bloody Elbow. “They were both in town. They’re both in Vegas at the same time, and the UFC had a private gym down below. That’s where Dana [White] would exercise, or Lorenzo [Fertitta] would go get his exercise. So they opened up the private gym. They put Anderson in and Jon in the ring together.

“If there’s a video, it’s never surfaced and the only people that were there, Dana and Lorenzo, Anderson and Jon,” the UFC analyst added. “Nobody’s ever spoke about that. But I asked Anderson privately. I said, ‘Man, you gotta tell me what happened that day.’ He told me a little and he did swear me to secrecy, but, but he does say that someday he will reveal what actually happened.”

So what exactly did Sonnen hear from Silva?

UFC legend Anderson Silva called Jon Jones ‘next level’ after sparring session

“He did tell me that Jon Jones was next level,” Sonnen said. “He gave him that compliment, and a lot of people that had seen it, the word kind of came out that Anderson got the better of him, and maybe that Jon allowed him to do that. Maybe Jon respected him because of the age. So we don’t quite have details on it, but Anderson did tell me when he felt Jon, he could tell that was another higher level of fighter and I think that’s pretty big praise from ‘The Spider’.”

Sonnen, of course, has an interesting perspective on a hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Anderson Silva fight. During his own career in the UFC Octagon, he fought Silva twice, and Jones once, losing all three fights. He also recently met Silva in a playful exhibition boxing match, after they had both retired from MMA.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anderson Silva Chael Sonnen Jon Jones UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo questions the quality of Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 training camp

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Julianna Peña believes Belal Muhammad ‘got robbed’ in title loss at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

UFC champion Julianna Pena believes Belal Muhammad was robbed by the judges in his UFC 315 main event against Jack Della Maddalena.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison responds to latest trash talk from UFC 316 rival Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the trash talk being thrown her way from UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

Greg Hardy knocked out
UFC

Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy arrested for allegedly assaulting family member

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has reportedly been arrested as a result of an assault on one of his family members.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley pleased Conor McGregor squashed beef ahead of UFC 316: "I’ll forever be a huge Conor fan"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor appear to no longer have a beef with one another.

Tristan Hamm

Tristan Hamm fires back at Uly Diaz as talks for boxing match intensify: "He did not beat me up in sparring"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili vows to enflict more "damage" to Sean O'Malley in rematch at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili plans to make a statement at UFC 316.

Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal
UFC

Joe Pyfer rips Bo Nickal while discussing his first UFC loss: "If anybody got fraud-checked, it's Bo Nickal"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Joe Pyfer has ripped Bo Nickal after he suffered his first career loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

In the main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against Sean O’Malley in a rematch of their fight last September. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -310 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC
UFC

Report: Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell set for bantamweight debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is reportedly headed down to the UFC bantamweight division.