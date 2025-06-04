Health specialist gives UFC CEO Dana White 37 years to live

By BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will see his eighties—and possibly even his nineties. That’s according to Gary Brecka, a self proclaimed “biohaker.”

Dana White, UFC, MMA

Long term UFC fans may remember Brecka’s name. Years ago, he linked up with White, and estimated the UFC boss had only 10 more years to live. That was obviously a grave concern for White, who then continued to work with Brecka in hopes of expanding his lifespan.

It seems the duo were successful.

Brecka recently partook in an interview with FOX News, during which he claimed that he now estimates White has 37 years to live. It’s unclear if that’s 37 years from now, or 37 years from the date of the original 10-year estimate. Either way, that means White will live into his eighties. That’s a lot better than dying in your fifties.

Dana White will live longer than initially estimated, according to Gary Brecka

“It’s over 37 [years],” Brecka said of White (via MMA Mania). “I happen to know that.”

“So this wasn’t just from a DNA test,” he added. “That sort of got mismanaged in the media that I put a cheek swab in his mouth and I could tell how long he had to live. You basically take several years of medical records, ten years if you can get them. And you feed these into a model, and you also look at lifestyle factors.”

“I didn’t even go through his labs,” Brecka continued. “I just sat down and I told him every symptom that he was experiencing, some of which I knew he hadn’t even shared with the outside world. And then I told him how it started, how it was now, and where it was going to be in six months to a year, so that he would believe that the data that I was looking at in the labs was his destiny, which was very truthful.

“As accurately as possible reconstructed his probabilistic model and told him [back then], it’s 10.4 years.”

White, 55, has been leading the UFC for nearly all of its existence. It’s unclear when—if ever—he plans on retiring. Whenever it happens, his successor will have some big shoes to fill. Even his most outspoken critics (like this guy) can surely agree with that.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

