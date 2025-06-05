Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

By BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Vasiliy Lomachenko is done with professional boxing.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, boxing

The 37-year-old Ukrainian announced his decision to retire on social media this week.

“I’m grateful for every victory and defeat inside the ring and outside the ring,” said Lomachenko. “I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory, not just in the ring.

“I thank god for my honest and wonderful and kind parents for their care, love and warmth I’ve felt throughout my life,” Lomachenko added. My father taught me not only boxing, but how to be a role model for my own children.

“I’ve made many mistakes in life and in the gym but he was always by my side, correcting me when needed. I have many warm memories.

“To my family, you have always stood by me. You shared in my victories and you felt the pain of my losses. Those losses only made us stronger.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko leaves behind incredible boxing legacy

One can not overstate the success Vasiliy Lomachenko had in the sport of boxing. The Ukrainian twice won gold medals at the Olympics. First, in Beijing in 2008, and then in London in 2012. After transitioning into pro competition, he won championships at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight, with the latter being a unified title reign. He lost just three times as a pro, with two of those losses coming against world class foes in Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney. He was once considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

In his last fight, Lomachenko defeated George Kambosos Jr. by stoppage. Australia’s Kambosos was one of the first to react to the news of Lomachenko retiring.

“I felt it was coming,” he told Brian Cambell. “It was an absolute honor to fight that man, I was pinching myself throughout. I have been in with some really big names but this a [Hall of Famer] and a guy I admired coming up the amateurs. I wish him the best.”

Boxing promoter Bob Arum also shared his thoughts on the Ukrainian’s retirement.

“It’s been an honor for all of us at Top Rank to promote the pro boxing career of Vasiliy Lomachenko,” he wrote on social media. “He was a generational champion, and we will all miss his participation in the sport.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Vasyl Lomachenko

Related

Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, UFC, MMA

UFC analyst reveals what Anderson Silva told him about secret Jon Jones sparring session

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025
Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo questions the quality of Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 training camp

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp.

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Julianna Peña believes Belal Muhammad ‘got robbed’ in title loss at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

UFC champion Julianna Pena believes Belal Muhammad was robbed by the judges in his UFC 315 main event against Jack Della Maddalena.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison responds to latest trash talk from UFC 316 rival Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the trash talk being thrown her way from UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

Greg Hardy knocked out
UFC

Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy arrested for allegedly assaulting family member

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has reportedly been arrested as a result of an assault on one of his family members.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley pleased Conor McGregor squashed beef ahead of UFC 316: "I’ll forever be a huge Conor fan"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025
Tristan Hamm
UFC

Tristan Hamm fires back at Uly Diaz as talks for boxing match intensify: "He did not beat me up in sparring"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Tristan Hamm is looking to bring Uly Diaz into the influencer boxing scene.

Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili vows to enflict more "damage" to Sean O'Malley in rematch at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili plans to make a statement at UFC 316.

Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal
UFC

Joe Pyfer rips Bo Nickal while discussing his first UFC loss: "If anybody got fraud-checked, it's Bo Nickal"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Joe Pyfer has ripped Bo Nickal after he suffered his first career loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

In the main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against Sean O’Malley in a rematch of their fight last September. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -310 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.