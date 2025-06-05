Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko is done with professional boxing.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian announced his decision to retire on social media this week.

“I’m grateful for every victory and defeat inside the ring and outside the ring,” said Lomachenko. “I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory, not just in the ring.

“I thank god for my honest and wonderful and kind parents for their care, love and warmth I’ve felt throughout my life,” Lomachenko added. My father taught me not only boxing, but how to be a role model for my own children.

“I’ve made many mistakes in life and in the gym but he was always by my side, correcting me when needed. I have many warm memories.

“To my family, you have always stood by me. You shared in my victories and you felt the pain of my losses. Those losses only made us stronger.”