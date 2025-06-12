Old Jon Jones rival labels him a ‘quitter’ if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Is Jon Jones a ‘Quitter?’

During a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier weighed in on what Jon Jones would be viewed as if he walks off into the sunset without facing Tom Aspinall.

“Not everybody gets to retire,” Cormier said. “Jon Jones will get to retire from fighting, but if he doesn’t fight this guy then that’s just him quitting. There’s one real fight for him. He’s not so old and washed up that he can’t take it. So, that’s how I feel about that. We fought them all. I can tell you guys on good authority if I was still fighting today and I was still the heavyweight champion and Tom Aspinall was the No. 1 contender, I would’ve already fought him.”

Jones has teased retiring throughout his trip to Thailand for a Russian MMA reality show. “Bones” has had no trouble showing off his vacation time, as fans continue to bellyache about the state of the heavyweight division. It’s still unclear when the UFC plans to publicly address the situation in the form of an announcement. Aspinall has been teasing some news, but he won’t be the one to break it.