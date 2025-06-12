Old Jon Jones rival labels him a ‘quitter’ if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

One old rival has weighed in on Jon Jones possibly retiring before fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones

Much has been made over Jones’ fighting future. “Bones” had long showed more interest in a showdown with Alex Pereira. This is despite the fact that “Poatan” is a light heavyweight. Jones is the UFC Heavyweight Champion, while Aspinall lays claim to the interim gold.

With Jones showing no signs of agreeing to the matchup with Aspinall, fans have called for the future UFC Hall of Famer to be stripped of the heavyweight gold. A former opponent of Jones feels the situation has gotten to the point where he’s almost ready to call “Bones” a “quitter.”

RELATED: JON JONES IMPLIES THAT HE MAY “GIVE UP” UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Is Jon Jones a ‘Quitter?’

During a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier weighed in on what Jon Jones would be viewed as if he walks off into the sunset without facing Tom Aspinall.

“Not everybody gets to retire,” Cormier said. “Jon Jones will get to retire from fighting, but if he doesn’t fight this guy then that’s just him quitting. There’s one real fight for him. He’s not so old and washed up that he can’t take it. So, that’s how I feel about that. We fought them all. I can tell you guys on good authority if I was still fighting today and I was still the heavyweight champion and Tom Aspinall was the No. 1 contender, I would’ve already fought him.”

Jones has teased retiring throughout his trip to Thailand for a Russian MMA reality show. “Bones” has had no trouble showing off his vacation time, as fans continue to bellyache about the state of the heavyweight division. It’s still unclear when the UFC plans to publicly address the situation in the form of an announcement. Aspinall has been teasing some news, but he won’t be the one to break it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

