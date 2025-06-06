Jon Jones implies that he may “give up” UFC heavyweight championship

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has implied that he may end up surrendering the belt in the near future.

Jon Jones press conference

For the longest time now, Jon Jones has been toying with the world of mixed martial arts. While he may be the current heavyweight champion in the UFC, there’s also an interim champion – and his name is Tom Aspinall. The popular opinion is that the two should compete to determine the undisputed champ, but it really doesn’t seem like Jon is all too interested in making it happen.

By contrast, Aspinall is doing everything in his power to get Jones to sign on the dotted line. You’d have to think the same is true for the UFC, too, especially given how many times Dana White has insisted that he’s going to get this fight booked.

Now, in his latest rant on social media, Jon Jones has provided an update regarding his future in the sport.

 

Jones provides update on his future

“I spoke to the UFC a long time ago about what my future plans were. I haven’t really worked out since my last fight in New York City. Honestly, I believe it’s been in the UFC’s best interest to keep presenting me as the company’s champion—not Tom.

“I’ve just been playing the role of the company man by doing nothing at all… and holding the position. And truthfully, it’s been incredibly lucrative. I’ve made more money off of Tom being the interim champ than Tom has himself.

“It sucks to see the rest of the division get slowed down like this, but that has nothing to do with me. I don’t pull the strings.”

“And remember, you can’t strip a guy like me at this point I give the belt up freely.  Veni, vidi, vici.”

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

