Michael Bisping claims he knows “exactly what’s going to happen” in Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping feels confident about who will win tonight’s main event title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

The pair will meet at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Saturday night, as it is Jones’ first Octagon appearance since pre-COVID 2020 against Dominick Reyes.

Bisping, now 44-years-old and a color commentator for the promotion, believes that he knows how the fight will play out, given his previous title fight experience.

Covering the fight for BT Sport, Bisping gave his pick for the fight, and to some, it may come as a surprise.

“I like Ciryl [Gane] so much that I don’t want to say it, but Jones,” Bisping said in an interview with MMAJunkie. “Styles make fights are wrestling is such a key component of mixed martial arts. You can’t deny that fact, and he can do it. And [Jones] has outwrestled many great wrestlers – DC, Ryan Bader. There are plenty of others with attributes that come to mind.”

Michael Bisping also predicted what fans should expect when the fight begins.

“I know exactly what’s gonna happen,” Bisping said. “This is what’s gonna happen in the fight. Jon’s very smart. He has a very high Fight IQ. He’s very experienced. He knows how to win fights. It’s gonna be lackluster to start. Jon’s gonna be very elusive, right? Ciryl’s the guy that moves a lot, right? Ciryl’s the striker. Jon is gonna make Ciryl come to him because going forward, he’s gonna go through the danger. You know what I mean? He might walk into a shot or whatever it is.”

Bisping went into more detail about Jon Jones potential strategy.

He’s not gonna shoot for a takedown from the other side of the Octagon,” Bisping said. “Even walking into a clinch could be dangerous, so he’s gonna dance around a lot. He’s gonna move a lot, and he’s gonna make Ciryl be the aggressor. And, if he keeps his distance and he makes Ciryl be the aggressor, Ciryl comes in, rips a shot, a kick, whatever that is. When that misses, you got a big area, a target to shoot off and clinch to take down. He’s gonna dance around. He’s gonna frustrate Ciryl. He’s gonna make Ciryl expose himself, and then he’s gonna look to take him down. Will it be successful? That’s not what I’m saying, but that will be the gameplan and the strategy.”

