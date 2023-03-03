Stipe Miocic reveals UFC has informed him he will face winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane in July

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic already has his summer plans.

This Saturday night at UFC 285, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will collide in the headliner. The winner of the bout will also crown the heavyweight champion. Francis Ngannou famously vacated the championship when he left the UFC in January.

While the fight between ‘Bones’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ has fans’ attention, it’s easy to forget that Stipe Miocic was originally expected to be in the fight. The former champion has been out of action since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. Despite that long hiatus, Miocic repeatedly called to face Jones for the vacant heavyweight title this year.

Ultimately, Ciryl Gane got the nod to face Jon Jones, and will tomorrow night. However, whoever is crowned champion will seemingly not have much time to celebrate. During an interview with Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic revealed his plans to fight the winner of UFC 285’s main event.

While the former champion has previously called for a title shot, Miocic noted that the UFC has informed him that it is a done deal. In July for International Fight Week, the legendary heavyweight will fight the winner of Jones vs. Gane.

“Yeah, of course, I would’ve loved to,” Stipe Miocic stated when asked about the possibility of fighting at UFC 285. “To cement the legacy even more, you know. But, it’s a good fight, and whoever the winner is, I’ll take whoever the winner is. I’ll beat that a*s.”

He continued, “Yeah, [the UFC] told me July, yep, they said July, fight in International Fight Week. Yep, [versus the winner of Jones vs. Gane], that’s what I was told. Yep, it’s exactly [the fight I wanted].”

