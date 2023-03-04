UFC 285: ‘Jones vs. Gane’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 285 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

Jones (26-1 MMA) and Gane (11-1 MMA) will be squaring off for the promotion’s currently vacant world heavyweight title.

Jon Jones will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Bones’ has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) most recently competed back in September of 2022, where he scored a sensational knockout over Tai Tuivasa. That win got former interim heavyweight champion back in the win column, as ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously suffered a decision loss to Francis Ngannou for the unified heavyweight championship at UFC 270.

UFC 285 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on challenger Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to earn her eighth-straight title defense and eleventh win in a row overall. ‘The Bullet’ last competed in June of 2022 at UFC 275, where she defeated Taila Santos by split decision.

Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA) is currently sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a decision victory over Viviane Araújo in October of 2022. Prior to that, the Mexican standout was coming off a first-round submission victory over Joanne Wood.

Also featured on the UFC 285 main card is a key welterweight contest between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Neal (15-4 MMA) will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Vicente Luque. ‘Handz of Steel’ has gone 7-2 since joining the UFC ranks back in February of 2018.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) will be looking to improve to 5-0 in the UFC when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Nomad’ has scored stoppage wins in all four of his first promotional appearances, finishing the likes of Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris and most recently Neil Magny.

UFC 285 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – for the vacant heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – for the women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov –

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot –

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett –

UFC 285 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones –

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis – Du Plessis def. Brunson via TKO at 4:59 of Round 2

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas – Ribas def. Araújo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Julian Marquez- Barriault def. Marquez via TKO at 4:12 of Round 2

UFC 285 Early Prelims (5:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan – Garry def. Kenan via TKO at 4:22 of Round 3

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman – Saaiman def. Martinez by majority decision (29–26, 28–27, 28–28)

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci – Ricci def. Penne via submission (armbar) at 2:14 of Round 2

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear – Basharat def. Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics – Radzhabov def. Ribovics by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

