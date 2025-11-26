Jon Jones joins Ramzan Kadyrov for a big celebration with “exotic weapons”

Jon Jones had some recent interactions with the widely controversial Ramzan Kadyrov, and the former two-division UFC champion described what the experience was like on social media. Kadyrov is the Head of the Chechen Republic and has been accused of several human rights violations, with Kadyrov having close proximity to many big-name MMA fighters over the years.

When X user @Patrickbatman11 asked ‘Bones’ how Chechnya was, Jones said,

“It was awesome. I was invited by the president Kadyrov! I spent a day celebrating his son’s 18th birthday, got to shoot exotic weapons, my favorite was the RPG. Was never served so much food, ate like a king.”

In another tweet exchange X user @TheNotoriousSki, who tweeted how a “real life warlord” was chopping it up with a warrior, to which Jones stated,

“I don’t know anything, I don’t see anything. All I know is the man’s a great host [lips zipped shut emoji]”

In another notable quote tweet, X user @EirePeil accused Jones of “kissing Kadyrov[‘s] feet for a cheque while you call yourself an American Patriot”, to which Jones quipped,

“An absolute American stud, I have so much to share with the rest of the world. It’s a true honor to share my love and light globally.”

Jon Jones also touches on a possible Daniel Cormier trilogy and Gable Steveson’s MMA progress

Jon Jones was definitely active on X and fielded multiple topics that also included his long-time rival and his protege in mixed martial arts. ‘Bones’ mentioned in a tweet that he had been recently offered a charity grappling match opportunity against Daniel Cormier.

Jones then said he would see what would come out of it before ending his tweet with ‘3-0’ referencing his prior MMA wins over DC [of which the second is technically a no contest after a failed drug test from Jones].

Jones also touched on Gable Steveson and made the bold declaration that his charge would become the top heavyweight on the planet within the next fourteen months. ‘Bones’ referred to the Olympic gold medalist wrestler a the perfect student and spoke of how excited he was because there was still so much for Jones to show Steveson.

