Arman Tsarukyan reacts after being snubbed of a title opportunity at UFC 324

By Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout

Arman Tsarukyan was not happy to learn that Paddy Pimblett will be fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324.

Prior to his dominant submission victory over Dan Hooker in the headliner of last weekend’s UFC Qatar event, Tsarukyan had made it clear that he wanted to make a quick turnaround and challenge Ilia Topuria for the title in January.

However, shortly following his impressive victory, Topuria announced that he was having to take a hiatus from the sport due to some issues in his personal life.

Arman Tsarukyan was not happy with that news and shared the following tweet on ‘X’ voicing his displeasure.

“Ilia’s fall-off is wild. from El Matador to El Pato… and now all the way to El Patético and El Panocha.”

While the Topuria matchup would have to wait, Tsarukyan appeared to have clearly established himself as the top threat at 155lbs.

That is why a currently healthy ‘Ahalkalakets’ was disgusted to learn that Dana White and the UFC had booked Paddy Pimblett to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title this January in Las Vegas.

Arman Tsarukyan reacted to the announcement with the following on ‘X‘:

“Make it make sense.”

Tsarukyan has gone 10-1 in his last 11 outings. In that stretch, he’s beaten the likes of Hooker, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. The lone loss in that stretch was a unanimous decision defeat to Mateusz Gamrot back in 2022.

As for the newly announced UFC 324 main event combatants, Pimblett (23-3 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout riding a nine-fight winning streak, with his two most recent triumphs resulting in stoppage victories over Michael Chandler and King Green. ‘The Baddy’ hasn’t tasted defeat since September of 2018, where he dropped a decision to Soren Bak under the Cage Warriors banner.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 313 in March of this year, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev. Prior to that win, ‘The Highlight’ was coming off a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April of 2024 (see that here).

Do you think Arman Tsarukyan deserved to receive an offer to compete at UFC 324 this January?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC UFC 324

Related

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes responds to fighters criticizing his UFC 325 title fight with Alex Volkanovski: "Stop whining"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes post-Noche UFC
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski admits other fighters are "more deserving" to fight him for the title at UFC 325

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski openly admits that he feels other fighters were “more deserving” of a title fight at UFC 325 when compared to Diego Lopes.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Daniel Cormier questions his choices on Thanksgiving: "That's a long term rental"

Chris Taylor - November 28, 2025

Jon Jones has responded to his longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier, this after ‘DC’ questioned why he traveled to Chechnya during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324: 'Gaethje vs. Pimblett' Fight Card and Rumors

Chris Taylor - November 28, 2025

The Octagon will take center stage at T-Mobile Arena on January 24th, with two title bouts set to headline the fight card.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling says the UFC matchmaking is "110% not what it used to be"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

The UFC has announced the first marquee bouts to kick off their new Paramount deal, and it did not seem to impress Aljamain Sterling. The reaction of the former bantamweight champion seems to be a more emerging microcosm of a sentiment regarding the UFC matchmaking not being as potent as it once was.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas booked for UFC 324 in clash of ex-champs

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria to Cristiano Ronaldo after latter became shareholder in MMA company: "Welcome to the family"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

Ilia Topuria recently tipped his proverbial cap to Cristiano Ronaldo as the soccer star has revealed he now has major stakes in an MMA promotion partly owned by the UFC lightweight champion. Way of the Warrior FC is a surging Spanish mixed martial arts organization, and via his X account @Cristiano, Ronaldo said,

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway supports Ilia Topuria as latter will sit out early-2026 for personal reasons: "I know the struggle first hand"

Dylan Bowker - November 28, 2025

Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria threw down in the octagon at one point, but nowadays, the former is offering his support to the latter amid a difficult time.

Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett predicts fan excuses for Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025

Paddy Pimblett wouldn’t be surprised if fans discredit him should he emerge victorious at UFC 324.

Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Bisping

UFC 324 didn't snub Arman Tsarukyan, claims Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t snubbed of a headlining spot at UFC 324 if you believe one MMA legend.