Israel Adesanya praises former rival Paulo Costa after UFC 318 victory

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya has some rare praise for former rival Paulo Costa following the latter’s win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318.

Israel Adesanya, UFC, MMA

On Saturday night at UFC 318, Paulo Costa was able to get himself back in the win column. He did so against Roman Kopylov and while it was a competitive fight in certain areas, the Brazilian star was able to prove that he’s still more than capable of mixing it up with those residing in the top 15 of the middleweight division.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya reveals he DM’d Paulo Costa after their fight with some friendly advice

One man who knows what it’s like to get in there with Costa is none other than Israel Adesanya. During the pandemic era, Paulo earned a shot at ‘Stylebender’ and many felt as if his power would help him overwhelm the champion. Alas, that didn’t prove to be the case, and Adesanya managed to dust him off with a TKO finish.

When reacting to UFC 318, Adesanya had some positive words for Costa and how he was able to perform.

Adesanya praises Costa

“Costa is looking good, man,” the former two-time 185lb champion said during the co-main event.

“Costa is looking f—ing clean!

“Bro, he’s selecting them nice. That uppercut, right to the body as well.”

He added when the fight ended: “Costa is on today, he’s back.

“Good job, buddy. Finally!

“That was vintage. He looked good.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

It’s nice to see that these two have, seemingly, buried the hatchet on some level. Moving forward, Paulo now needs to focus his attention on building some consistency.

What do you believe should be next for Paulo Costa? Is there a chance that we could see him face off with Israel Adesanya in a rematch, or is that unlikely? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Patricio Pitbull Freire

Patricio Pitbull calls for showdown with Aaron Pico following UFC 318 win

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025
Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Paulo Costa praises coaches following victory at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has praised his coaches in the wake of his win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 last weekend.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier questions the judges following UFC 318 defeat to Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has questioned the judges following his defeat to Max Holloway in his retirement fight.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for guillotine choke against Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for the guillotine choke when he had Max Holloway hurt at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway

Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025
Dana White Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, UFC 318, Bonus, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returned to Louisian for tonight’s UFC 318 event, and five fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the main event trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.