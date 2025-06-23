Jon Jones’ legal team responds to ‘baseless’ criminal charge amid UFC retirement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Shortly after a cryptic social media post from Jon Jones, his legal team has issued a statement on a recent criminal charge.

Jon Jones celebrates UFC title defense

Not long after UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones retired from pro MMA competition, a report from The Albuquerque Journal surfaced. In the report, it was noted that Jones was facing a criminal misdemeanor charge after allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic accident back in February in New Mexico. “Bones” told fans to not believe everything they read, and he said even the media gets things wrong.

Now, Jones’ attorney has spoken out in defense of his client.

RELATED: JON JONES ISSUES CRYPTIC STATEMENT AFTER FURTHER LEGAL ISSUES

Jon Jones’ Attorney Rips Criminal Charge

Christopher Dodd, Jon Jones’ attorney, sent a statement to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Dodd made it clear that he feels his client was targeted by police, and he’s working on throwing the case out.

“As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one. Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it.

“Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation.

“I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

Jones has had a history of run-ins with the law, but he had stayed out of trouble over the past few years. “Bones” had two prior DWI charges, as well as a charge for negligent use of a firearm, both of which are unrelated to the recent case. Time will tell if Jones’ legal team end up being justified in their stance on the latest charge.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

