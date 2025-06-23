MMA analyst doubts Arman Tsarukyan is back in good standing despite UFC 317 backup role

Din Thomas Thinks Tsarykyan Got Backup Role by Default

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, UFC analyst and highly regarded head coach Din Thomas explained why he doesn’t believe Arman Tsarukyan is completely back in the UFC’s good graces.

“I don’t think it means he’s out of the dog house,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “I think it means he gets the consolation prize because Justin Gaethje will probably get the next shot, and Justin Gaethje said, ‘I’m not cutting weight to be a backup. I want the title shot.’ And the UFC was like, ‘All right, we’re not going to make you cut weight.’ Because Justin Gaethje should probably be the rightful owner of this position, so I think by default, Arman Tsarukyan was the only guy they could go to for this, and Arman is going to do whatever he can to get himself out of the dog house – had to say yes.”

If Tsarukyan makes weight and is needed for UFC 317 due to unforeseen circumstances, it could lead to a complete turnaround for the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight. The question remains, can Tsarukyan avoid a last-second hiccup this time?