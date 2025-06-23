Nassourdine Imavov booked to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6

By BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

UFC Paris has it’s main event, and as widely expected, Nassourdine Imavov will be involved.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319

The UFC is set to return to Paris on September 6—in keeping with a tradition of recent September visits to France by the promotion. No. 1-ranked middleweight Imavov has been called upon to headline, as one of the country’s top mixed martial artists. He’ll be taking on Brazil’s Caio Borralho, who is currently ranked No. 6.

The UFC announced the Paris headliner on social media on Monday morning.

This matchup represents a bit of a change of plans for Imavov. The Frenchman had originally been set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 319 main event, which will see champion Dricus Du Plessis defend his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, of course, is notorious for bailing on fights at the last minute, which necessitated the need for a back-up fighter. However, the UFC is clearly confident both Chimaev and Du Plessis will make it to the cage. If not, they’re going to be in a serious bind.

One way or the other, this Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fight is hugely important for the middleweight division. In fact, it is almost certain to produce the next title challenger for the Du Plessis vs. Chimaev winner.

Imavov is riding four straight wins, all over ranked contenders. That includes a stunning knockout of former champion Israel Adesanya in his last fight, as well as a stoppage of former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Borralho, meanwhile, is riding 16-straight wins. His last two wins came against Cannonier and Paul Craig, the latter of whom he violently knocked out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

