Jon Jones issues cryptic statement after further legal issues

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has issued a vague statement on social media after recent legal issues were revealed.

As we know, Jon Jones has opted to retire from mixed martial arts. He’s also vacated the UFC heavyweight championship, with Tom Aspinall now being promoted to the undisputed champion slot. As we look ahead to the next phase of his life, it’s not clear as to whether or not the 38-year-old will opt to return at some point in the future.

In addition to retiring, it recently emerged that Jones has been charged with fleeing the scene of a crime. It remains to be seen how things will progress, but even Dana White admitted that it could’ve played a role in him deciding to retire. We’ll probably never know for sure but for the time being, there’s a whole lot of uncertainty in the air.

In a recent tweet on social media, Jones put out a cryptic post that many believe is in relation to these fresh allegations.

Jones sends cryptic tweet after allegations

“Keep in mind, even the media can get it wrong sometimes if they don’t have all the facts. Don’t believe everything you read online. [kissing face emoji]”

For now, all we can do is wait to see how things develop from here. We’ll keep you updated when we hear more.

What do you make of this latest controversy surrounding Jon Jones? Do you believe there is a world in which he will return to the Octagon in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

