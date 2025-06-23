Jon Jones issues cryptic statement after further legal issues

UFC veteran Jon Jones has issued a vague statement on social media after recent legal issues were revealed.

As we know, Jon Jones has opted to retire from mixed martial arts. He’s also vacated the UFC heavyweight championship, with Tom Aspinall now being promoted to the undisputed champion slot. As we look ahead to the next phase of his life, it’s not clear as to whether or not the 38-year-old will opt to return at some point in the future.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier continues to question Jon Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall

In addition to retiring, it recently emerged that Jones has been charged with fleeing the scene of a crime. It remains to be seen how things will progress, but even Dana White admitted that it could’ve played a role in him deciding to retire. We’ll probably never know for sure but for the time being, there’s a whole lot of uncertainty in the air.

In a recent tweet on social media, Jones put out a cryptic post that many believe is in relation to these fresh allegations.