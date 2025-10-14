Gable Steveson says it’s “not crazy” to potentially see him on White House card amid projected “very fast” UFC path

By Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025
Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is admittedly early in his MMA career, but his broader combat sports pedigree could make him an intriguing potential addition to the UFC White House card. The man who won Olympic gold in wrestling, representing America, along with being a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge trophy as well as a pair of NCAA division I championship distinctions, is certainly more well-positioned for that kind of look than many 1-0 MMA fighters.

Steveson recently won his mixed martial arts debut under the LFA banner just a matter of weeks ago and has his next combat sports contest lined up for close to the month’s end. When asked during an interview with Danny Segura if it was a crazy thought to think that perhaps the former NFL player could be added to that June 2026 UFC White House event, Steveson said [via MMA Junkie],

“I think it would be a great thing to have an Olympic champion, and USA Wresting’s finest – there hadn’t been an Olympic champion in 20 years, and somehow I captured that at 21 years old – so you’re not far off in saying that Gable Steveson could be at the White House representing USA and walking out with that flag and go through anybody who steps in front of me. I believe it. I believe it.”

Gable Steveson sees “very fast” track to the UFC

Gable Steveson addressed the tight nature of his eight-month timeline before that UFC White House card in the Summer of 2026, whereby he has to keep getting more experience in the interim to keep building up his chances for a unique opportunity like that. When touching on how he views his path towards being a contracted athlete with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Steveson stated [via MMA Junkie],

“I think very fast – very fast. With the calls to the right people and making sure that I’m on time, I think it will be very quick.”

Steveson’s next combat sports foray will come under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner. On October 30th, Steveson will throw down under DBX’s hybrid ruleset against someone who has had looks with Bellator MMA as well as PFL, Billy Swanson. Dirty Boxing Championship is helmed by figurehead Mike Perry as well as partial owner Jon Jones, with the latter playing a role in shaping Steveson’s broader MMA journey.

