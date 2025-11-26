Michael Morales open to “fight Carlos Prates before the belt” post-UFC 322 wins

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates are some of the major players at welterweight following their UFC 322 victories, with the former expressing a willingness to fight the latter if neither gets the title shot next.

During an appearance on Death Row MMA with Jorge Masvidal, the current number four-ranked contender in the weight category covered several subjects regarding his rise into the top five hierarchy. Another individual who found himself in a strong spot in the rankings hierarchy post-Madison Square Garden is Carlos Prates, who now sits at number six in the 170-pound division.

Regarding what could possibly be next for him and indicating an openness to some intriguing options, Morales said [via MMA Fighting],

“They already told me that I was a candidate to fight for the belt, but next year. I think it will be around July or June, depending on when he wants to fight, Makhachev. Carlos Prates has power. He knows where to touch you when he lands a punch. We saw that he can also last three rounds straight, even if you wrestle him. So, I think he’s moving fast, too, and he also wants to be champion.” “But first we go. I want to secure what’s mine, and then wheover comes, comes. [But] if I have to fight Prates before the belt, I’ll do it. No problem. Because in this game, it’s everyone against everyone. It’s the only thing that can be done. Nobody’s going to back down.”

Michael Morales, Carlos Prates, and how UFC 322 played out

Michael Morales put on a masterful performance against one of the top contenders at welterweight in Sean Brady, with Morales dispatching Brady with strikes in the opening stanza.

Carlos Prates also earned a win by way of strikes and added the scalp of a former UFC champion to his resume. Prates became the first man to knock out Leon Edwards inside the confines of the octagon and did so on the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view offering.

With Islam Makhachev ascending to the welterweight throne to end the pugilistic proceedings at UFC 322, it paints an interesting picture for the welterweight landscape for 2026 and beyond.

