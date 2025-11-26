Michael Morales open to “fight Carlos Prates before the belt” post-UFC 322 wins

By Dylan Bowker - November 25, 2025
Michael Morales and Carlos Prates UFC 322

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates are some of the major players at welterweight following their UFC 322 victories, with the former expressing a willingness to fight the latter if neither gets the title shot next.

During an appearance on Death Row MMA with Jorge Masvidal, the current number four-ranked contender in the weight category covered several subjects regarding his rise into the top five hierarchy. Another individual who found himself in a strong spot in the rankings hierarchy post-Madison Square Garden is Carlos Prates, who now sits at number six in the 170-pound division.

Regarding what could possibly be next for him and indicating an openness to some intriguing options, Morales said [via MMA Fighting],

“They already told me that I was a candidate to fight for the belt, but next year. I think it will be around July or June, depending on when he wants to fight, Makhachev. Carlos Prates has power. He knows where to touch you when he lands a punch. We saw that he can also last three rounds straight, even if you wrestle him. So, I think he’s moving fast, too, and he also wants to be champion.”

“But first we go. I want to secure what’s mine, and then wheover comes, comes. [But] if I have to fight Prates before the belt, I’ll do it. No problem. Because in this game, it’s everyone against everyone. It’s the only thing that can be done. Nobody’s going to back down.”

Michael Morales, Carlos Prates, and how UFC 322 played out

Michael Morales put on a masterful performance against one of the top contenders at welterweight in Sean Brady, with Morales dispatching Brady with strikes in the opening stanza.

Carlos Prates also earned a win by way of strikes and added the scalp of a former UFC champion to his resume. Prates became the first man to knock out Leon Edwards inside the confines of the octagon and did so on the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view offering.

With Islam Makhachev ascending to the welterweight throne to end the pugilistic proceedings at UFC 322, it paints an interesting picture for the welterweight landscape for 2026 and beyond.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Morales UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones joins Ramzan Kadyrov for a big celebration with "exotic weapons"

Dylan Bowker - November 25, 2025
Dominick Cruz cageside at UFC 315, opposite Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili in the Octagon
Merab Dvalishvili

Dominick Cruz: 'Very possible' Petr Yan beats Merab Dvalishvili in UFC 323 rematch

Curtis Calhoun - November 25, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz envisions Petr Yan defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323; if he follows on specific path.

Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva touch gloves ahead of their fight
Boxing News

Chris Weidman reveals serious injury that canceled trilogy with Anderson Silva in boxing ring

Curtis Calhoun - November 25, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered another catastrophic injury ahead of his planned boxing debut.

Arnold Allen enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 304
UFC

Report: Arnold Allen set to face UFC star in UFC 324 return

Curtis Calhoun - November 25, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen is set to face a knockout artist for his reported return on the upcoming UFC 324 card.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Islam Makhachev

NYPD: Investigation underway into Dillon Danis/Team Makhachev brawl at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 25, 2025

Dillon Danis and several members of Islam Makhachev’s team could face charges from the NYPD stemming from a crowd brawl at UFC 322.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC victory

Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Kamaru Usman turned him down, shares timeframe for a return

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2025
Volkan Oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir shares prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Carlos Ulberg: 'Easy fight'

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2025

Volkan Oezdemir is excited to watch a potential light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC Qatar winner Arman Tsarukyan reacts to Ilia Topuria preferring Paddy Pimblett fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has taken exception to UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria preferring a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

Islam Makhachev UFC fighter introduction
UFC

UFC champ Islam Makhachev reveals biggest regret of his career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025

Islam Makhachev doesn’t have too much to regret about his MMA career, but there is one thing that stands out.

Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC stars Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev engage in hilarious grappling exchange

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025

Jon Jones is back in Russia and he had a humorous grappling exchange with UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.