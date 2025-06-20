Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: “I’m the greatest of them all”

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.

The Senegalese giant dethroned the previously unbeaten Russian at ONE 169 on November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. That historic triumph didn’t just earn him championship gold. It cemented his place among Senegal’s greatest sporting icons.

Kane draws inspiration from his country’s rich combat sports heritage. Senegalese wrestling provided the foundation for his journey to MMA supremacy. Today, he stands atop that same tradition he once studied as a child.

“All of our football heroes we have learned about. We have had so many,” Kane said.

“In combat sports, Senegalese wrestling is such a huge part of our culture, and this was my education. I ate, drank, and slept learning about these stars and dreaming of becoming one. Now, I’m not ashamed to say I’m the greatest of them all.”