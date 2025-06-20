Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: “I’m the greatest of them all”
ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.
The Senegalese giant dethroned the previously unbeaten Russian at ONE 169 on November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. That historic triumph didn’t just earn him championship gold. It cemented his place among Senegal’s greatest sporting icons.
Kane draws inspiration from his country’s rich combat sports heritage. Senegalese wrestling provided the foundation for his journey to MMA supremacy. Today, he stands atop that same tradition he once studied as a child.
“All of our football heroes we have learned about. We have had so many,” Kane said.
“In combat sports, Senegalese wrestling is such a huge part of our culture, and this was my education. I ate, drank, and slept learning about these stars and dreaming of becoming one. Now, I’m not ashamed to say I’m the greatest of them all.”
How Reug Reug’s victory became monumental for Senegalese culture
“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane’s ONE World Championship win last November at ONE 169 was something truly extraordinary. Something he never expected in his wildest dreams.
His triumph over Malykhin now appears in Senegalese textbooks. Secondary school students across the nation study his triumph as part of their curriculum.
The heavyweight king has become required learning for young Senegalese students. From childhood dreams of sporting greatness to educational case study represents an unprecedented achievement — few athletes transcend into pop culture. And very rarely do their accomplishments become mandatory learning.
So it’s safe to say that Kane’s story serves as inspiration for the next generation. And the weight of it is not lost on him.
“I’m actually a case study in secondary schools now. So when kids are in secondary school, there’s a subject exam where the questions are about me. It’s incredible,” Kane said.
“What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life. I strive to be the greatest sportsman I can be, but to be on school papers is something I could never dream of.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
