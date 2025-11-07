Nadaka prepares for cerebral battle against Numsurin: “I expect it to be a tough fight”

Mental warfare begins before the opening bell. Nadaka recognizes that Numsurin Chor Ketwina brings cerebral danger more threatening than raw power into their championship collision.

The Japanese striking sensation battles the Thai veteran for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 24-year-old phenom rides a 39-fight winning streak into his home-soil championship opportunity. Victory would make him the first Japanese man crowned ONE Muay Thai World Champion.

Nadaka already owns 10 world titles including Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, WBC, and WMC belts. His speed, timing, and precision make every exchange a study in rhythm and control.

But Numsurin presents unique challenges. The Thai striker earned his $100,000 contract by shocking Songchainoi Kiatsongrit via majority decision at ONE Friday Fights 122 in August. That breakthrough included a devastating second-round knockdown.

Nadaka studied his opponent extensively and discovered boxing techniques absent in traditional Thai fighters.

“Numsurin obviously boasts high-level mastery of Muay Thai fundamentals, which is why he keeps winning. But beyond that, I think he possesses boxing techniques that other Thai fighters don’t have. He has a boxing background, and one thing that stands out is how compact his punches are,” he said.

“But the biggest thing I’m wary of is that he’s a fighter who can be measured and cerebral to control the fight. I feel like the psychological battle before the fight has begun.”

Nadaka expects momentum shifts throughout championship clash

Nadaka knows one-dimensional approaches won’t work against Numsurin Chor Ketwina. His precision and adaptability face their ultimate test when strategy collides with execution.

The Japanese champion built his game around flashes of insight during exchanges. Weekly foundation work provides structure, but real-time adjustments determine outcomes.

Numsurin remains undefeated through six ONE Championship appearances over two years. His mental strength matches his technical sophistication, creating a complete package that refuses to break under pressure.

Both fighters possess championship-level intellect and iron wills. Nadaka envisions constant momentum shifts creating a fast-paced battle where neither man gains lasting advantages.

“The strategy we plan is the foundation, but once the fight starts, I also rely on flashes of insight I have during the match or attacks that flow from the fight’s momentum,” he said.

“I think it’ll be a match where the momentum shifts constantly, round by round – a dizzyingly fast-paced, nail-biting battle. Both fighters are incredibly strong mentally, not just intellectually, and I know he’s not someone you can take down easily. So, yeah, I expect it to be a tough fight for me too.”