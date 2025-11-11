VIDEO | Alex Pereira calls out Jon Jones again in front of Roman Coliseum

By Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t slowing down his callouts of Jon Jones for a potential fight at The White House.

We’re less than a year away from the UFC’s planned event at The White House in what’s expected to be one of the biggest showcases in combat sports history. Several top names, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have advocated to have headlining spots on the card.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, upon getting his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year, is the latest big star to throw his name in the hat for a spot on the White House card. Pereira has long teased a move up to heavyweight, specifically for big fights with the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jones.

After watching Aspinall’s no-contest against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 last month, Pereira revamped his repeated Jones callouts, calling for the two superstars to boost the heavyweight division.

Weeks later, Pereira took some time out from his vacation in Rome to send a message to Jones in front of the famous Coliseum.

Alex Pereira ups the ante on Jon Jones callouts with Roman Coliseum message

Watch Pereira shadow box and call out Jones below.

“Jon Jones. White House. Chama,” Pereira wrote.

As of this writing, Jones hasn’t responded to Pereira’s latest callout. Pereira was a desired opponent for Jones after defeating Stipe Miocic in his most recent UFC fight at UFC 309.

Joe Rogan is one of many top analysts to endorse a potential Pereira vs. Jones matchup. Rogan called the fight one of the biggest in combat sports history.

Pereira has never competed at heavyweight in his career; he began his MMA career at middleweight and became the fastest to win two UFC world titles. Jones became the latest two-division UFC titleholder when he submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Zhang Weili celebrates UFC title defense

Zhang Weili reveals her clear 'advantage' over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 209
Kyle Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 209 with Beneil Dariush and Kyle Daukaus

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025

The 209th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 322.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov compares beating Conor McGregor to a vacation in the Maldives

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has compared defeating Conor McGregor to taking a vacation in the Maldives.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Chael Sonnen praises Muhammad Mokaev and believes he's heading back to UFC

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has praised flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev and thinks he’s heading back to the UFC.

Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Kamaru Usman believes he has earned the right to face UFC 322 main event winner

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes he has earned the right to face the winner of the UFC 322 main event.

Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown

What's next for Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Browns after UFC Vegas 111?

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2025
Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov shouts out teammate amid confusion he was Khamzat Chimaev's brother

Dylan Bowker - November 10, 2025

Ikram Aliskerov made a point to clarify that it was a teammate of his who recently won inside the BRAVE CF cage after a playful internet rumor emerged that the fighter was the brother of Khamzat Chimaev.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
UFC

Dan Hooker claims he had front tooth smashed out ahead of Arman Tsarukyan bout

Dylan Bowker - November 10, 2025

Dan Hooker has been getting in hard work ahead of his Arman Tsarukyan fight, and the former even had some dental alterations pop up ahead of UFC Qatar. This was expressed by the rising lightweight contender during an interview with Combat TV.

Islam Makhachev poses on the scale at the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Photos | Islam Makhachev looks absolutely huge ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks absolutely shredded ahead of his title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 302
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev's former rival warns him about Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025

Dustin Poirier warned UFC 322 title challenger Islam Makhachev about a big potential risk in his fight with Jack Della Maddalena.