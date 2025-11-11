VIDEO | Alex Pereira calls out Jon Jones again in front of Roman Coliseum

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t slowing down his callouts of Jon Jones for a potential fight at The White House.

We’re less than a year away from the UFC’s planned event at The White House in what’s expected to be one of the biggest showcases in combat sports history. Several top names, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have advocated to have headlining spots on the card.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, upon getting his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year, is the latest big star to throw his name in the hat for a spot on the White House card. Pereira has long teased a move up to heavyweight, specifically for big fights with the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jones.

After watching Aspinall’s no-contest against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 last month, Pereira revamped his repeated Jones callouts, calling for the two superstars to boost the heavyweight division.

Weeks later, Pereira took some time out from his vacation in Rome to send a message to Jones in front of the famous Coliseum.

Alex Pereira ups the ante on Jon Jones callouts with Roman Coliseum message

Watch Pereira shadow box and call out Jones below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)

“Jon Jones. White House. Chama,” Pereira wrote.

As of this writing, Jones hasn’t responded to Pereira’s latest callout. Pereira was a desired opponent for Jones after defeating Stipe Miocic in his most recent UFC fight at UFC 309.

Joe Rogan is one of many top analysts to endorse a potential Pereira vs. Jones matchup. Rogan called the fight one of the biggest in combat sports history.

Pereira has never competed at heavyweight in his career; he began his MMA career at middleweight and became the fastest to win two UFC world titles. Jones became the latest two-division UFC titleholder when he submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.