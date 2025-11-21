Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

By Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts were uploaded for sale by the promotion before quickly being removed last night.

As we know, Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in combat sports. While he’s been through his fair share of controversies over the years, he is still beloved by many – even if he’s hated by others. He took mixed martial arts to a whole new level and although he hasn’t fought for over four years, his name is still mentioned pretty regularly as someone who could come back one day.

McGregor has seemingly been getting in shape, leading many to believe that a comeback is imminent. The White House card next year certainly seems to make plenty of sense but even if it doesn’t happen then, the 37-year-old is still focused on cutting out the distractions from his life, or so it seems.

As picked up by several people online, the UFC decided to release McGregor’s shorts on their official site – for a brief period of time, at least.

 

McGregor’s shorts uploaded and deleted

The style of the shorts plays off of Conor’s riches, with 100 dollar bills being littered across the entire design. The shorts were quickly noticed and spread around the mixed martial arts world, but it didn’t take long for them to quickly be pulled off of the store.

We will likely hear more about this if Dana White is asked about the matter in one of his next few scrums, but for the time being, fans are speculating as to what exactly this could mean regarding his potential return to the promotion, maybe at next summer’s UFC White House event.

The Irishman has consistently made it clear that he wants to compete on that card and recently, his coach even suggested that preparations were going quite well. Either way, it feels like we could get some answers sooner rather than later.

