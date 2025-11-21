Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe Dana White’s story about Francis Ngannou altercation

By Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman isn’t convinced by Dana White saying that Francis Ngannou physically grabbed him once during an altercation.

As we know, Dana White and Francis Ngannou do not have the best working relationship. That’s been the case for quite some time now, to the point where it’s hard to picture a world in which ‘The Predator’ makes his return to the promotion as an active competitor.

RELATED: Dana White takes blame for UFC editing out Francis Ngannou mentions, apologized to Israel Adesanya

Recently, White suggested that there was actually a physical confrontation between them back in the day because Ngannou wasn’t happy about not receiving a bonus. As you can imagine, this sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts space, with many questioning the legitimacy of these claims.

That includes former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a known friend of Ngannou’s, who had the following to say on his podcast.

Usman doubts White’s account of Ngannou story

“Listen, I wasn’t there, but I don’t think this happened like this,” Usman said on “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with co-host Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo then asked if Usman was calling Dana a liar.

“Did I say that? No, absolutely not,” Usman responded. “All I’m saying is, it’s hard to believe to go to Dana White, ‘Get back in your office Dana, you’re not the – what? Get out your checkbook. Give me $50K.’ And then, ‘Oh Hunter, you leaving? Get back here Hunter. We’re not done talking.’

“It’s hard because that’s the picture that we’re really seeing in our head here. It’s hard to believe that, because listen, it’s Dana White here. Dana, just like Francis has this – this aura around Francis, to where you just know, OK, I can’t f*ck around here. I got to be on my Ps and Qs.

“He has that aura, but in just that sense, because Francis is a fighter and he has that scary aura, Dana White has a different aura as well, because Dana White’s the head of the UFC. Dana White’s this guy. So, everybody moving around Dana White, hey, you’re gonna know, hey, I gotta conduct myself accordingly so here.”

“I find that a little hard to believe,” Usman said. “I’m not saying that’s false. I’m just saying it might not have went down the way that quote sounded like, and it made us kind of think about the situation.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

