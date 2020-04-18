Jon Jones shuts down Dominick Reyes rematch, plans on popping some cherries in Poland

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has no plans of granting Dominick Reyes with a immediate rematch following their close fight at UFC 247.

‘Bones’ scored a unanimous decision victory over Reyes at February’s event in Houston, but the judges ruling did not sit well with many fight fans. Even UFC President Dana White admitted that he had scored the UFC 247 main event in favor of ‘The Devastator’.



Dominick Reyes had recently accused Jon Jones of talking big on social media, but not having the gull to sign a contract for another “dogfight“.



“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes said. “I know I’m on board. The issue is Jon right now. He’s going to say he’s down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he’s a little different. That’s where we’re at.”

“It was a straight dog fight, brother,” Reyes added. “The last fight was a pure dog fight. I don’t think he wants to do that again. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think Jon Jones wants these hands again. He doesn’t want to get in this dog fight with me. That’s where we’re at.”



This evening Jones responded to Reyes and seemingly shut down the idea of a immediate rematch between the two.



Instead, ‘Bones’ claims he plans on fighting surging light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz next.



https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1251344725132455938

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”



Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz previously agreed to fight following the Polish standouts first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson in February.

That win improved Jan’s current win streak to three in a row, and improved his overall record to 7-1 over his past eight fights.

Although Jones had made his intentions clear, UFC President Dana White had recently revealed that the promotion was targeting a Jones vs. Reyes rematch for this summer.

Who would you prefer to see current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones fight next, Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 17, 2020