VIDEO | UFC Fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov spars with a Goat

UFC featherweight standout Zabit Magomedsharipov has incorporated a new method of training during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As seen below, Magomedsharipov (18-1 MMA) has taken a page out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training book by turning to the animal kingdom for his training needs.

‘The Eagle‘ is well known for wrestling Bears back in his home country of Russia, and now Zabit has followed suit by bringing in a Goat to help with sparring.

Check out the hilarious short footage below courtesy of Zabit Magomedsharipov’s official Instagram account.

Zabit Magomedsharipov was most recently seen in action this past November in Moscow, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar. That victory improved Zabit’s current win streak to fourteen in a row, with six of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

While considered to be one of the promotions top prospects, many fans and analysts have questioned Zabit’s cardio after the Dagestan native appeared to slow down in the late stages of his recent fights with Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens. The surging featherweight contender recently addressed those concerns.

“I wouldn’t say that I’ve got the best endurance. I have no problems going five rounds during training. Sometimes my weight cut doesn’t go as planned. I can get sick,” Zabit Magomedsharipov said to the Russian media. “I use up a lot of energy, when you kick it takes a lot of you. If it’s just boxing, I can easily go five rounds. When you do the same thing all the time, it doesn’t take much energy.”

For Magomedsharipov, it was frustrating having fans come up and tell him he needs to work on his endurance. Now, however, he doesn’t pay any attention to it as he knows he’s working on it with his coaches.

“At first it was annoying. Now, I don’t pay attention to it. Every other person I meet wants to talk about endurance. Everything’s okay, but it definitely gets tiring,” he said. “It must be contagious, every other person tells you the same thing. I have trainers, after all, they probably know what I’m missing. I know myself.”

Who would you like to see UFC featherweight standout Zabit Magomedsharipov fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 18, 2020