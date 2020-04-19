Dana White holds Coronavirus Pandemic call with UFC Fighters

UFC President Dana White held a conference call with Fighters on Friday afternoon addressing the Coronavirus Pandemic while fielding questions.

According to a report from MMAJunkie‘s Nolan King, White took time to hear from his athletes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic for approximately 25 minutes. After an initial statement, White opened up the floor for written questions.

Here is what was discussed:

Fighters don’t have to compete if they don’t feel safe.

Dana White’s participation in Donald Trump’s coronavirus economic task force.

Future UFC locations are to be kept secret.

A meeting with Nevada’s governor.

Fighters who had fights that were canceled will get first dibs at new bouts.

If any fighter is struggling, please reach out to the promotion.

Catchweight bouts due to the Coronavirus? Probably not.

Lack of cornermen access could result in fighters making tough decisions

American fighters are eligible to compete at “Fight Island.”

“International Fight Week” in Las Vegas in July is doubtful.

Medical staffs and hospitals will be readily available for every event.

The goal is to have fights every Saturday starting on May 9.

UFC Trifecta meals from the UFC Performance Institute are on hold, but the issue will be fixed soon.

Dana White noted that he is unsure when the promotion will be able to hold events in Las Vegas. The UFC President suggested that holding future events at the UFC Apex in Nevada is a top priority for the organization.

The UFC plans to hold a stacked fight card on May 9 which will be headlined by a interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The promotion has already released a full planned fight card for the event which you can see here.

What do you think of the noted items discussed on Dana White’s recent conference call with UFC fighters? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

