Jon Jones believes he would’ve destroyed Daniel Cormier at heavyweight
UFC legend Jon Jones believes that he would’ve beaten Daniel Cormier pretty decisively if they’d met at heavyweight.
As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He’s certainly one of the best mixed martial artists ever, and he’s proved that over the course of a long career in the sport. While he did most of his work in the light heavyweight division, ‘Bones’ has also found success at heavyweight. He is a two-weight world champion, with many awaiting his next fight announcement – which will hopefully come sooner rather than later.
During his tenure at 205 pounds, perhaps Jones’ greatest rival was Daniel Cormier. Jon was able to defeat Cormier on two separate occasions, however, the second of those two wins was overturned to a no contest as a result of a doping violation from Jones. Many fans have long since questioned what it would’ve looked like if the two had ended up fighting one another at heavyweight.
In the eyes of Jones, Cormier still wouldn’t stand much of a chance.
Jones’ view on heavyweight clash with Cormier
“Peak ‘Bones’ vs. peak DC at heavyweight?” Jones said.
“I believe I beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight worse than I beat him at light heavyweight,” Jones claimed.
“I feel like my speed has transferred over in a way that his hasn’t. I think I beat him up pretty worse at heavyweight.
“I kick harder. I punch harder as a heavyweight, but I kick a lot harder. They’ve seen what my kicks did to him [in] the first fight,” Jones added.
