Daniel Cormier reveals what he told Jon Jones’ publicist that left him furious

By Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed what he told Jon Jones’ publicist that left the UFC legend furious.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

If there’s one thing we know about Jon Jones, it’s that he’s a pretty controversial figure. Throughout the course of his career, he has said and done things that have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In equal measure, though, he’s also widely considered to be the greatest of all time in the world of mixed martial arts. So, as you can imagine, there are some mixed feelings about him within the community.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains why Jon Jones is disqualified from GOAT discussion

During his time in the sport, Jones has gone head to head with some of the best fighters on the planet. One of his most notable rivals was Daniel Cormier, who he was able to defeat on two separate occasions, although one of those was overturned to a no contest. Even now, their feud is seen as one of the best of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent podcast, Cormier told a story of how he wound up Jones pretty notably in one of their interactions.

Cormier tells Jones story

“One time Jon and I were arguing, and I looked at his publicist and I pointed to her. ‘You have the worst job in history, I feel sorry for you! I feel sorry you’re tasked with trying to keep this psychopath under control!” Cormier said. “And [Jon] was sitting there, so mad at me. The one thing about Jon, Jon isn’t the best with his words…he just wanted to kill me.

“I could see it, in his mind, if he had a gun, he would shoot me. It was bad! Poor gal.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What’s your favorite Jon Jones memory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC

Related

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC

Anthony Smith understands UFC's "business decision" for his final opponent: "They're trying to catch us on our way out"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena seeking revenge against Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for welterweight gold at UFC 315. If he successfully claims the title, he’s got his eyes on an even bigger challenge: Islam Makhachev.

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
Power Slap

Retiring UFC veteran Anthony Smith reveals plans to start Power Slap feeder league

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith is nearing the end of his lengthy MMA career. From the sounds of it, he already has some big plans for his life after fighting. For one, he aims to create a feeder league for Dana White’s controversial Power Slap promotion.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury rumors: "Was the fight signed?"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev.

Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41
UFC

WATCH | WWE hopeful Colby Covington showered with boos at WrestleMania

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington has long had his eye on the WWE ring. If the reception he got at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 event is any indication, he has already got the fans’ interest. In fact, they seem to hate him.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to rumored title eliminator with fellow UFC contender

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev doesn't want to fight Ilia Topuria for one key reason, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s team hasn’t been too keen on a potential Ilia Topuria fight, and one highly ranked UFC lightweight thinks he knows why.

Movsar Evloev Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev shares stunning prediction for possible Alexander Volkanovski UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

Movsar Evloev has explained why he thinks Alexander Volkanovski’s style won’t work against him.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Popular UFC fighter responds to rumors of beef with Michael Bisping

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

A one-time UFC title challenger has cleared the air on rumors surrounding his situation with Michael Bisping.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on former foe Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month.