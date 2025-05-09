UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan set for ADXC grappling match
UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set for another side quest – this time in a grappling match with ADXC.
As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweight fighters on the planet today. He has beaten some top names in the division over the course of the last few years, with the most notable being Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. Back in January, he was set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship – only for a late injury to rule him out.
Ever since then, Tsarukyan has been left on the outside looking in at the title picture. Many fans are curious as to what exactly will be next for him, especially given how stacked things are looking at 155 pounds. Recently, though, he’s decided to put that to the back of his mind, and instead focus on other ventures – which includes an appearance at Karate Combat recently in a return to active competition.
Now, he’s going to do it all over again later this month, as he gears up for a showdown with Patricky Pitbull under the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) umbrella.
ФАНАТЫ ГРЭППЛИНГА! ВЫ СПРАШИВАЛИ – МЫ ОТВЕЧАЕМ! ОФИЦИАЛЬНО объявляем первую схватку #ADXC10! И накал нешуточный! Царукян ПРОТИВ Питбуля! Все начнется здесь! ⚡️
FANS YOU ASKED AND WE ANSWERED! The first face off for #ADXC10 is UP! And the heat is real🔥 Tsarukyan VS Pitbull! It… pic.twitter.com/MffiavijJL
— ADXC_official (@adxc_official) May 8, 2025
Tsarukyan’s next challenge
For Arman, this serves as an opportunity to stay fit and healthy. He is eager to get back into the Octagon and if he can continue proving himself with these grappling matches, it won’t be long before the call comes in.
