UFC legend calls Belal Muhammad the third best welterweight of all time

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has dubbed Belal Muhammad the third best UFC welterweight champion of all time.

Belal Muhammad

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has been slowly but surely rising up through the ranks of the UFC’s welterweight division. Now, we’re at a point where he sits at the top of the mountain as the UFC welterweight champion. He has earned that title through commitment, hard work and dedication, and this weekend, he is set to defend the gold at 170 pounds.

Muhammad will do so against Jack Della Maddalena. Of course, many other welterweight champions have defended their belt in the past, with the division playing host to some absolute goliaths of the sport. The popular opinion is that Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight ever, followed by Kamaru Usman, then Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler.

In the mind of Chael Sonnen, though, Muhammad has already jumped ahead of a few of those names.

Sonnen’s view on Muhammad

“[Muhammad] is the third best welterweight champion from the UFC of all time,” Sonnen said on Good Guy / Bad Guy.

“That’s high praise.

“The only person you could ever argue head-to-head with St-Pierre and not lose credibility is Kamaru Usman. Kamaru was a great champion.

“So, now I’m putting Belal in that same category,” Sonnen said.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Belal still has a long way to go in order to get closer to the top guys in the division’s historic rankings. For now, though, he’s well on his way to greatness.

Where would you put Belal Muhammad in the rankings of welterweight champions? Do you believe he will get the job done this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

