UFC legend calls Belal Muhammad the third best welterweight of all time

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has dubbed Belal Muhammad the third best UFC welterweight champion of all time.

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has been slowly but surely rising up through the ranks of the UFC’s welterweight division. Now, we’re at a point where he sits at the top of the mountain as the UFC welterweight champion. He has earned that title through commitment, hard work and dedication, and this weekend, he is set to defend the gold at 170 pounds.

Muhammad will do so against Jack Della Maddalena. Of course, many other welterweight champions have defended their belt in the past, with the division playing host to some absolute goliaths of the sport. The popular opinion is that Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight ever, followed by Kamaru Usman, then Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler.

In the mind of Chael Sonnen, though, Muhammad has already jumped ahead of a few of those names.