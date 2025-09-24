New PFL CEO announces major changes to league’s titles and championship format

PFL CEO John Martin is set to bring significant reform to the league as his reign kicks off.

The Professional Fighters League is undergoing leadership changes at the top, led by newly-hired CEO John Martin. Martin, formerly of Time Warning Inc., will replace Peter Murray to oversee all aspects of the league’s strategy, management, and overall operations.

Murray will transition to a similar role in PFL’s international leagues, including PFL MENA and PFL Africa.

Since the PFL purchased Bellator, the many different types of championship belts and formats have steered some fans away from the league’s product. In an effort to simplify, Martin and his team are promising changes that will provide more clarity to its viewing audience.

PFL CEO John Martin ready to shake up the promotion with new title format

Martin shared significant news on the future of the PFL in a recent press release.

“Historically, the PFL crowned champions through its season or tournament format, where the winner held the title for that year,” Martin began. “I recognize this created some confusion about who truly sat atop each division. That confusion grew when the PFL and Bellator merged, bringing in not only tournament champions but also legacy Bellator champions who defended their belts, leaving fans unclear on who was the definitive champion in each weight class.

“We are now simplifying our championship system. Going forward, each division will have one PFL World Champion, the single, undisputed titleholder in that weight class…My goal is clear: one champion, one division, one world title, a system that is simple for athletes to chase and for PFL fans to follow.”

Martin went on to highlight Francis Ngannou’s ‘Super Fight’ belt he won against Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut last year, and clarified his future with the league.

“I also know there has been confusion around unique distinctions in the past, like the ‘Super Fight’ title won by Francis Ngannou,” Martin said. “That was a special, one-time designation.

“Going forward, those belts may be used only for occasional special events, and importantly, I will be engaging directly with Francis to determine what’s next for him in the PFL.”

Ngannou was noticeably absent from the first PFL Africa event earlier this year, prompting strong criticism from PFL co-founder Donn Davis.