Belal Muhammad explains why he’s surprised Ian Machado Garry is the backup fighter at UFC 315

By Cole Shelton - May 5, 2025

Belal Muhammad is surprised Ian Machado Garry is serving as the backup fighter for UFC 315.

Belal Muhammad press conference

Muhammad is set to defend his welterweight title for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday in Montreal in the main event of UFC 315. After Garry beat Carlos Prates, he revealed he’d be the backup fighter, which caught the champ by surprise.

“I had no knowledge. And even when he said it in the cage, I’m like, there’s no way this guy is about to step up as the backup. He looked a little bit beat up. Especially in that fifth round when he was crawling on the floor (vs. Prates). He definitely took some damage,” Belal Muhammad said on the Anik & Florian podcast. “But is he going to make weight again, and is it really going to be worth it? Because I’m not pulling out, and I’m sure Jack’s not pulling out coming all the way from Australia. So is it really worth it if you’re going to make the weight? But he’s trying, right? Especially in a division now where people are saying there isn’t a clear No. 1 contender anymore.”

It is a fair point from Belal Muhammad that Ian Machado Garry did get hurt in that fifth round. He also wonders if it’s worth it for Garry to cut weight twice in such a short period of time, as he believes that it will have a negative impact on his body.

However, Garry is serving as the backup at UFC 315 in hopes of securing himself as the next contender and fighting the winner.

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for UFC 315 fight against Jack Della Maddalena

Although Belal Muhammad is surprised Ian Machado Garry is the backup, he doesn’t expect the Irishman to be needed.

Instead, Muhammad is confident his fight against Della Maddalena will happen. The champ is a big favorite, and he expects to break the Australian and get a stoppage win to defend his belt at UFC 315.

“He’ll break in three [rounds],” Muhammad said of Della Maddalena in a short clip posted on X.

Muhammad is 24-3 and one NC as a pro. He’s coming off a decision win over Leon Edwards to win the welterweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

