Jon Jones teases potential return fight: “The best is yet to come”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is hinting at his return to the Octagon.

Jones hasn’t fought since November when he beat Stipe Miocic by TKO to defend his heavyweight title. Since then, there has been limited talk about his next fight, but many are hoping he will face Tom Aspinall next.

Now, with no fight booked, Jon Jones took to Instagram to hint at his next fight, which shows an empty spot on a wall for another fight poster.

“Now, as you can see… still haven’t framed or hung the Stipe fight yet. Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there’s one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory,” Jones wrote. “And looking at this wall—it really hits me. This isn’t just artwork. It’s legacy. Every poster tells a story. Different chapters. Different homes. Different battles. Wins that meant the world at the time. Fights that made history. I’ve said it before, my career hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been undeniably legendary. Epic. Special. Just a few words that come to mind. Legend after legend. Era after era.