Jon Jones teases potential return fight: “The best is yet to come”

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is hinting at his return to the Octagon.

Jon Jones

Jones hasn’t fought since November when he beat Stipe Miocic by TKO to defend his heavyweight title. Since then, there has been limited talk about his next fight, but many are hoping he will face Tom Aspinall next.

Now, with no fight booked, Jon Jones took to Instagram to hint at his next fight, which shows an empty spot on a wall for another fight poster.

“Now, as you can see… still haven’t framed or hung the Stipe fight yet. Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there’s one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory,” Jones wrote. “And looking at this wall—it really hits me. This isn’t just artwork. It’s legacy. Every poster tells a story. Different chapters. Different homes. Different battles. Wins that meant the world at the time. Fights that made history. I’ve said it before, my career hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been undeniably legendary. Epic. Special. Just a few words that come to mind. Legend after legend. Era after era.

Jon Jones says his story is still being written

“What I’m most proud of? I’ve evolved. I’m so much more than just a fighter. I’m a man growing stronger in my faith, a family man, a loyal brother to my team, a businessman, a leader, a man for my community. And I know—without a doubt—my mother would be proud of the man I’ve become,” Jones added. “The wall’s almost filled… but trust me, the story’s still being written. The best is yet to come.”

It’s an interesting comment from Jon Jones, and the hope is his next fight will be against Tom Aspinall. Although it seems unlikely it will happen at International Fight Week, the fight could happen later this year and would be one of the biggest fights in quite some time.

Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro. He’s coming off the TKO win over Miocic, while to win the heavyweight belt, he submitted Ciryl Gane.

