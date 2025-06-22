Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria mentioning possible move to 170 to fight Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria may need to pump the brakes on chasing Islam Makhachev at welterweight, at least for now.

Topuria has some immediate business to handle, as he will be fighting for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on Saturday. He’ll face former 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 main event. Meanwhile, Makhachev has secured a shot at Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship at a date to be announced.

Topuria has made it clear that he wants to throw hands with Makhachev, and he’s even open to moving up to 170 pounds to do so.

