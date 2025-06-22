Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria mentioning possible move to 170 to fight Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria may need to pump the brakes on chasing Islam Makhachev at welterweight, at least for now.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria has some immediate business to handle, as he will be fighting for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on Saturday. He’ll face former 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 main event. Meanwhile, Makhachev has secured a shot at Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship at a date to be announced.

Topuria has made it clear that he wants to throw hands with Makhachev, and he’s even open to moving up to 170 pounds to do so.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV FIRES BACK AT UFC ANALYST OVER CLAIMS OF DUCKING ILIA TOPURIA

Dana White Cools Down Topuria’s Welterweight Talk

During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Ilia Topuria’s remarks about following Islam Makhachev to welterweight. White mindset is one fight at a time.

“Listen, we’ll see how this thing plays out,” White said. “He just moved up, we’re already talking about him going to 170? I mean, he just moved up. Let’s see how he does in this fight and we’ll see how Islam does. They definitely want to fight each other.”

Topuria has looked in top form against all-time greats in Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight. Some are wondering if that success will transition well to the lightweight division. If “El Matador” can put Charles Oliveira away in the same fashion he has against Holloway and Volkanovski, it’ll leave fans clamoring for Topuria vs. Makhachev even more.

The holdup is obviously the fact that Makhachev is now in a different weight class. If Makhachev captures gold at 170 pounds, many will wonder if we’ll ever get to see the matchup against Topuria. The silver lining is that White mentioned the fact that both Topuria and Makhachev have expressed interest in the fight at some point.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Fans react to Jon Jones' latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been booked, it would’ve been held inside one of the world’s most decorated arenas.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory
Magomed Ankalaev

Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Khalil Rountree has responded to one UFC champion’s remark about his recent fight.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones has spoken out on “Bones'” decision to retire.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has officially retired and that he has now been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has announced his retirement, and Tom Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr's coach backs him to earn another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach has backed him to earn another title shot in the promotion.