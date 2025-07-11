BKFC president shares surprising prediction for Conor McGregor’s fighting future

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 11, 2025

BKFC president David Feldman has an interesting outlook on Conor McGregor’s fighting future.

Conor McGregor BKFC

McGregor has constantly teased returning to the Octagon, even throwing his name in the hat to be a part of a potential UFC card at the White House. He’s also hinted at possibly ditching the gloves and fighting under bare knuckle rules.

McGregor is a part-owner of BKFC, and Feldman has a bold prediction.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR AND MIKE PERRY MEET IN FEISTY FACE-OFF

Conor McGregor to Fight in BKFC?

MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura was able to speak to David Feldman following a press conference. Feldman laid out why he believes Conor McGregor will eventually fight under the BKFC banner.

“If he gets those two (UFC) fights done, 100 percent he does,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “But that’s a long way away. If he has the drive to do it, which I think (he does) … I’ve seen a different Conor McGregor. You see different Conor McGregors. You see a guy who’s like, ‘Hey, let me run for President, and let me do different things.’

“Then you could see the guy who wants to take care of his family really good, which he always does. But take care of his family, go to the gym and train, and I know which Conor I’m getting, and I’m getting that Conor right now. So I wouldn’t be surprised. And why wouldn’t he, though? It’s going to help skyrocket the equity that he has, so why wouldn’t he?”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since breaking his tibia and fibula during a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. He had been booked for a clash with Michael Chandler, but the fight never materialized. UFC CEO Dana White recently told reporters that he hasn’t spoken to McGregor in quite some time because of how busy the two are.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jon Jones

Related

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier calls him a quitter for retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry meet in feisty face-off

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor and BKFC sensation Mike Perry met once again in a pretty heated face-off during a press conference last night.

Jon Jones training
UFC

Jon Jones reveals the moment he reconsidered his UFC retirement: “I started training again”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC legend Jon Jones has revealed when he made the decision to start training again following his MMA retirement.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Top UFC coach blasts Jon Jones for teasing another fight despite retiring

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 10, 2025

One renowned MMA coach isn’t pleased with how Jon Jones has conducted himself after claiming to be retired.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier willing to root for Jon Jones, but there's a catch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Daniel Cormier has long been at odds with Jon Jones, but he would end up cheering for “Bones” under a special circumstance.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Jon Jones Octagon
Matt Brown

Jon Jones' legacy can't be tarnished by outside activities, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

Jon Jones’ legacy has been called into question for his outside antics, but one UFC legend says it shouldn’t matter.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones announces he's re-entered the UFC testing pool: "That lasted for about two weeks"

Chris Taylor - July 4, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones could be ending his retirement just weeks after announcing his departure from the sport.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall — with a catch

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones could have beaten Tom Aspinall if their UFC super fight came together — with one condition.

Conor McGregor, Donald Trump, UFC, MMA, White House
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor and other UFC stars line up to fight for Donald Trump at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

US President Donald Trump is hoping to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, and a number of notable fighters—including Conor McGregor—are already eager to sign up.