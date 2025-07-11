BKFC president shares surprising prediction for Conor McGregor’s fighting future

Conor McGregor to Fight in BKFC?

MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura was able to speak to David Feldman following a press conference. Feldman laid out why he believes Conor McGregor will eventually fight under the BKFC banner.

“If he gets those two (UFC) fights done, 100 percent he does,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “But that’s a long way away. If he has the drive to do it, which I think (he does) … I’ve seen a different Conor McGregor. You see different Conor McGregors. You see a guy who’s like, ‘Hey, let me run for President, and let me do different things.’

“Then you could see the guy who wants to take care of his family really good, which he always does. But take care of his family, go to the gym and train, and I know which Conor I’m getting, and I’m getting that Conor right now. So I wouldn’t be surprised. And why wouldn’t he, though? It’s going to help skyrocket the equity that he has, so why wouldn’t he?”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since breaking his tibia and fibula during a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. He had been booked for a clash with Michael Chandler, but the fight never materialized. UFC CEO Dana White recently told reporters that he hasn’t spoken to McGregor in quite some time because of how busy the two are.