Conor McGregor and Mike Perry meet in feisty face-off

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor and BKFC sensation Mike Perry met once again in a pretty heated face-off during a press conference last night.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

As we know, Conor McGregor is a bit of a wildcard these days. You never really know what you’re going to get from him and while that can sometimes be entertaining, it can also be a bit concerning. Earlier this week, he took part in a press event for BKFC, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion where he plays a big role in helping them run things.

RELATED: Mike Perry sends warning to Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll f**k you up’

In terms of his own combat sports future, nobody really knows for sure what’s next for McGregor. He’s been teasing a return to the UFC but in equal measure, he doesn’t seem to be taking any active steps to make it happen. In the midst of it all, he’s also got quite a few rivalries brewing, including against Mike Perry.

McGregor attempted to release Perry from BKFC after a bit of a war of words between the two. Now, though, Perry is back in the mix, and at the aforementioned event, the two actually squared off.

McGregor vs Perry?

McGregor attempted to use his position of power to intimidate Perry, but it didn’t seem to work particularly well. What did work, though, was the two of them making headlines and making noise on social media. Given how big they are as respective personalities, you’d have to think that the promotion will heavily entertain the idea of trying to get this booked.

Do you believe there’s a real chance that Conor McGregor and Mike Perry will square off in BKFC? If so, who would you back to pick up the victory and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

