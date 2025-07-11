Magomed Ankalaev’s manager confirms plans for Alex Pereira rematch

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has confirmed plans for a rematch against Alex Pereira later this year.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the UFC light heavyweight champion, and he earned that title by defeating Alex Pereira for the strap. We also know that there have been rumors about a reamtch at some point later this year, and it certainly feels like that’s the direction we’re heading in.

For Ankalaev, it’s all about cementing himself once and for all as the best light heavyweight on the planet. For Pereira, he’s going to be hungry for revenge, especially given the run he was on prior to losing.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Ali Abdelaziz provided an update on when we could see Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 take place.