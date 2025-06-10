Diego Paez claims Johan Ghazali “looked right past” him in victory at ONE Fight Night 32
When flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez found out he would fight teenage phenom Johan Ghazali next, he sensed many would overlook him. That includes his Malaysian-American opponent.
Paez faced off with Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 this past Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He outstruck the 18-year-old across three entertaining rounds to take home a split-decision victory.
The California native notched the first win of his ONE Championship tenure this past weekend. After a loss in his debut to old rival Sean Climaco this past February, Paez felt many people had written him off before the bell even rang.
Given that setback, he was positive Ghazali would take him lightly. But Paez knew he was yet to show the best version of himself in ONE Championship. And he believes the different mindset between the two was ever present in the ring.
“I know he fights with a lot of ego – I saw right through that. I can read people,” Paez said post fight.
“He looked right past me and was already focused on what was to come after. That’s why I told you before the fight – I’m focused on the present moment.”
Paez committed himself to making ONE Fight Night 32 his official arrival. It truly was his coming out party. Ghazali was aggressive as ever. But Paez was able to counter the youngster with whipping hooks and sharper punches.
Given the split-decision loss in his debut, however, the 31-year-old did have some trepidation while waiting for the decision. He felt it could have gone the other way given Ghazali’s popularity.
But as the ring announcer read his name and he let out his war cry, it was clear to see how much the victory meant to him.
“I felt like I was picking and choosing and hitting the cleaner shots. But I thought I won my last fight and it didn’t go my way. Especially being Johan, with how much he’s been promoted, I didn’t know how it was gonna go,” he said.
“It’s nice to have honest judges. It feels like a dream come true.”
Diego Paez predicts “a bright future” for Johan Ghazali
Flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez went to war with teenage phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32. Now that the dust has settled, he had plenty of good things to say about the Malaysian-American, insisting bright days are ahead.
At only 18 years old, Ghazali has plenty of time to learn from the error of his ways. Meanwhile, at 31 years old, Paez viewed this weekend’s clash as a make-or-break moment.
Nevertheless, Paez enjoyed sharing the ring with the highly touted striker. And he expects big things from him in the many years ahead.
“I didn’t have much to say – I was enjoying my moment – but he’s a respectable opponent and he’s got a big future ahead,” he said.
“I knew in this fight, I’m sorry, I don’t have room to lose. He has room to lose. So I had to go out there and win.
“But all the best to him – he’s got a good team behind him and a bright future.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Diego Paez ONE Championship