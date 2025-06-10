Diego Paez claims Johan Ghazali “looked right past” him in victory at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2025

When flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez found out he would fight teenage phenom Johan Ghazali next, he sensed many would overlook him. That includes his Malaysian-American opponent.

Diego Paez

Paez faced off with Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 this past Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He outstruck the 18-year-old across three entertaining rounds to take home a split-decision victory.

The California native notched the first win of his ONE Championship tenure this past weekend. After a loss in his debut to old rival Sean Climaco this past February, Paez felt many people had written him off before the bell even rang.

Given that setback, he was positive Ghazali would take him lightly. But Paez knew he was yet to show the best version of himself in ONE Championship. And he believes the different mindset between the two was ever present in the ring.

“I know he fights with a lot of ego – I saw right through that. I can read people,” Paez said post fight.

“He looked right past me and was already focused on what was to come after. That’s why I told you before the fight – I’m focused on the present moment.”

Paez committed himself to making ONE Fight Night 32 his official arrival. It truly was his coming out party. Ghazali was aggressive as ever. But Paez was able to counter the youngster with whipping hooks and sharper punches.

Given the split-decision loss in his debut, however, the 31-year-old did have some trepidation while waiting for the decision. He felt it could have gone the other way given Ghazali’s popularity.

But as the ring announcer read his name and he let out his war cry, it was clear to see how much the victory meant to him.

“I felt like I was picking and choosing and hitting the cleaner shots. But I thought I won my last fight and it didn’t go my way. Especially being Johan, with how much he’s been promoted, I didn’t know how it was gonna go,” he said.

“It’s nice to have honest judges. It feels like a dream come true.”

Diego Paez predicts “a bright future” for Johan Ghazali

Flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez went to war with teenage phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32. Now that the dust has settled, he had plenty of good things to say about the Malaysian-American, insisting bright days are ahead.

At only 18 years old, Ghazali has plenty of time to learn from the error of his ways. Meanwhile, at 31 years old, Paez viewed this weekend’s clash as a make-or-break moment.

Nevertheless, Paez enjoyed sharing the ring with the highly touted striker. And he expects big things from him in the many years ahead.

“I didn’t have much to say – I was enjoying my moment – but he’s a respectable opponent and he’s got a big future ahead,” he said.

“I knew in this fight, I’m sorry, I don’t have room to lose. He has room to lose. So I had to go out there and win.

“But all the best to him – he’s got a good team behind him and a bright future.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Paez ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Tim Ferriss admits ONE Championship discovery "blew my mind" in Chatri Sityodtong interview

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025
George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis vows to show "lifetime of work" versus Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025

British lightweight Muay Thai fighter George Jarvis has proven himself as one of the division’s fastest rising stars since arriving in ONE Championship almost two years ago. Now he has the chance to become immortal.

Freddie Haggerty
ONE Championship

Freddie Haggerty responds to "delusional" Johan Ghazali as intense rivalry heats up

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2025

Freddie Haggerty and Johan Ghazali have been on a collision course for well over a year now. And while their paths have yet to cross in ONE Championship, a showdown feels inevitable.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong, Tim Ferriss break down what makes ONE Championship "spectacularly good"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2025

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has never wanted to own just another combat sports company. He’s wanted it to stand out from the rest. That’s part of what has made ONE Championship the global giant it is today.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin entertains idea of potential transition to wrestling after MMA career

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin has had an undeniable rise to the top of ONE Championship. Through his knockout power and verbal skills on the microphone, he’s proven to have both the gift of the gab and the gift of the jab. So he believes he could succeed in a future transition to pro wrestling.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali eager to showcase new skills developed under kickboxing legend Superbon at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025
Roberto Soldic
Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic revisits lessons learned from early setbacks in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic arrived in ONE Championship as the hottest free agent in mixed martial arts. Fans worldwide expected a bombardment of destructive knockouts to quickly develop. But he didn’t have a fairytale start.

Taiki Naito
Taiki Naito

Taiki Naito has "high expectations" for remapped striking style at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Results haven’t recently favored Japanese striking standout Taiki Naito. So this year, “Silent Sniper” has been honing his craft in to reinvent himself.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why ONE Championship's multi-sport model "has benefited" the Brazilian legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has become everything he has wanted and more in combat sports. And he puts that down to the options on hand in ONE Championship.

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito "in the first round" at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.