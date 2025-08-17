Joe Rogan reveals what went wrong for Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 wipeout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Joe Rogan has given his immediate thoughts in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis

In the headliner of Saturday’s card, Dricus du Plessis entered as the UFC Middleweight Champion. He was hoping to earn his third successful title defense inside the United Center in Chicago. Instead, Chimaev turned in a dominant grappling display for five rounds. “Borz” is now the new UFC Middleweight Champion via unanimous decision.

At the end of the UFC 319 broadcast, Rogan shared some final thoughts on the main event between du Plessis and Chimaev. Rogan believes du Plessis couldn’t find someone to mimic Chimaev’s fighting style effectively during camp (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“The bookies were right,” Rogan began after it was noted that even as challenger, Chimaev was a monstrous favorite heading into the fight. I mean, for Dricus to come back from that, and bridge the gap between him and Khamzat? That is a tall task.

“It’s a tall task, because that kind of dominance, that kind of grappling dominance, was not just a level.  It was multiple levels, and it just didn’t seem like he had any answer for that. I don’t know who he brought in to train with him, but clearly, he didn’t bring in anybody that had that kind of skill.”

While du Plessis has beaten the likes of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, his loss to Chimaev was so lopsided that many are wondering if “Stillknocks” will ever win UFC gold again. It’s one of the biggest five-round blowouts for a UFC title fight in history.

Still, du Plessis remained positive during his post-fight interview with Rogan. The now former middleweight champion praised Chimaev for finding a way to be as dominant as he was. “Stillknocks” also vowed to eventually hold UFC gold once again. Whether or not that day will ever come for du Plessis remains to be seen.

